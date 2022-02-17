Kicking off a month filled with inspiring style, New York Fashion Week is back to lead the Fall/Winter 2022 trends, which will continue through London, Milan, and Paris. What will soon dominate your minds and shopping carts in the next few months, you wonder?

A prevailing theme of irreverence pervaded collections through various forms of deconstruction, rebellion, and dark romance. A subversive raver aesthetic emerged for the alternative dresser on one end of the spectrum, including sliced, slivered, and shredded attire from knitwear to leather, accented with touches of metalworking and sheer layers. Similarly, the pendulum swings in an irreverently romantic direction wherein heavyweight footwear, asymmetric lines, and unruly touches offset romantic draping and shirred forms.

A modern nod to American sportswear came through for minimalists and classicists, including fresh tailoring from full suits to separates. The trouser and re-worked blazers are two versatile hero pieces to invest in early and pair with everything from slouchy denim to knitwear in cool weather.

Similarly, period drama theatrics for romantics emerged conceivably as the new-season version of Regencycore. While referencing a bygone era, the feel is far from antiquated or frivolous, but refreshingly prim for polished moments. You’ll find sweeping maxis and full skirts leading this drift, with dramatically defined waistlines and rounded shoulders, both soft and sculpted, as key silhouettes hallmarking the trend.

For the audacious dresser who goes forth boldly and thinks outside the box, artful prints, nomadic-inspired knitwear, and the layering tactic of styling dresses over pants prevail for fall and winter. And, of course, what would the cool-weather season be without a bit of leather? New versions come bold and bright, from exaggerated shapes to head-to-toe splashes of color. What’s more, a new-season hue revealed itself in the form of marigold, for day and night.

As for eveningwear, new night-out interpretations materialize through fanciful rhinestone adornments. Plus, shimmering separates, most often counterbalanced by more muted crepe and woven designs. Keep reading for a full breakdown of 12 key New York fashion week trends to bookmark now for the latter half of the year.

Period Drama

Romanticism meets prim Edwardian touches for a throwback-era level of femininity. Jackets, dresses, and tops with rounded shoulders, long maxi skirts with volume, and highly defined waists beautifully characterize this trend.

Full Swing

Full skirts from billowing ball gowns to tea-length A-line designs represent another side to fall and winter’s vintage-inspired femininity. Look to these silhouettes for occasions, of course, but more tempered versions for work and daytime events.

New American Sportswear

Impeccably clean lines, modernized tailoring, and denim pairings make up the new American sportswear look, championed mainly by Brandon Maxwell, Peter Do, and Helmut Lang, among others.

Floor-Sweeping Dusters

The season’s must-have duster coat is simple yet enormously impactful — another full-length silhouette to invest in for a timeless look guaranteed to earn you mega style points.

The Great Rebellion

Tattered silhouettes, heavy doses of leather, and raver-inspired trousers point to fall’s dark and reticent side. Ease into the rebellion with low-slung cargo pants or gently frayed knit, even better if combined.

Next-Level Leather

Level up your leather game come fall in the season’s chirpy colors, luxe sets, or attitude-heavy silhouettes.

Crystal Mania

Shine comes in many forms, but why not do the most with rhinestone-decked attire next season? Crystal adornments range from all-over detailing to lustrous touches lining seams and hems.

Marigolden Hour

Saturated colors permeated designer collections in a rainbow of tones, but marigold stood out as a captivating choice worthy of embrace come September.

Fancy Pants

A layering technique beloved in the ’90s and aughts returns for Fall/Winter 2022: dresses and skirts over pants. The genius lies in the juxtaposition of tempering sweeter pieces with an unexpected bottom layer.

Nomadic Knits

Fall is a time for enveloping yourself in sumptuous knitwear. Renew your approach with artisanally woven designs that’ll earn you globetrotter status — sojourn not required.

Art Prints

Whether you don the occasion motif or routinely lean in head to toe, designers deliver artful patterns for fall and winter, from graphic to abstract, all with a showstopper quality.

Nuanced Shine

Think outside the razzle-dazzle box with shimmer in the new season. The new mood involves megawatt shine, though tempered with separates and layers in hushed fabrics and tones.