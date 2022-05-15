The humble white tank top is the unsung hero piece for 2022. Watchful fashion aficionados likley noticed this versatile basic on all the major Fall/Winter 2022 runways: Bottega Veneta, Prada, Chloé — the list goes on. The undemanding top allows for endless styling options — so many, in fact, that the sheer number of pairings can become overwhelming very quickly. For those wondering how you should wear/style the white tank trend this year, you’ve come to the right place. To save you time, TZR spoke with fashion experts in order to put together several white tank outfit combos you can call upon in a moment’s notice.

Across the board, industry insiders agree that the white tank’s triumphant comeback is consistent with an overall Y2K nostalgia in fashion. Another important factor, according to RE/DONE’s CEO and Co-Founder Sean Barron, is the garment’s unrivaled versatility and timelessness. “Everyone has a relationship with the white tank — it’s a staple that naturally evolves with the fashion of each decade,” he explains to TZR. “Because of its versatility, it will always be relevant and worn by every [social group] — from rebellious teenagers to modern-day fashion icons.”

While the goes-with-everything top has never fully fallen off the fashion radar, it is once again taking center stage among the 2022 trends. And, according to experts, the en-vogue top is here to stay and will take on various forms in the months to come. “The trend has kicked off with styles like the classic full-length, ribbed knit, and the one or two-inch strap tank, and it’s only going to expand from there,” Bloomingdale’s Ready-To-Wear Fashion Director Arielle Siboni says. “You can already find cropped iterations, square necklines, and thicker knits on the market now.”

To familiarize yourself with the most covetable, on-trend white tank styles, check out the TZR-approved pieces ahead. Then, see how to style them — and perhaps purchase a tank or two of your own for the year.

A White Tank + Pinstripe Trousers + Sandals

A racerback tank top is a classic. For an easy on-the-go look, style yours with pinstripe pants and a pair of designer sandals for that high-low outfit. Additionally, FWRD’s Vice President April Koza adds: “I love being able to pair a skinny ribbed racerback with oversized jeans and sneakers at work, then slip into a pair of Jimmy Choo or Amina Muaddi kitten heels if I am headed to an event or dinner. It’s an easy day-to-night fix!”

A Logo Tank + Cutout Trousers + Jewelry

Thanks to Prada, everyone will want a logo white tank this year. However, Moda Operandi’s Fashion Team Coordinator Gabby Cadet, stresses that when it comes to this look, less is more. “With the exception of a few designer logos, which feel very intentional, the white tank top will be plain and simple,” she says. “It’s a staple you can work around when pairing it with your favorite bottoms.”

A Silky Tank + Blazer + Jeans + Kitten Heels

If you’ve stocked up on enough cotton white ribbed tanks, experiment with other fabrics such as silk. “I would suggest opting for a silky lingerie-inspired number, preferably with a strappy back, for a dressier option,” Maria Milano, Olivela’s chief merchant and former Harrods head buyer, tells TZR. “I adore this Roksanda piece, which can happily sit under a tonal suit for a chic work-to-drinks vibe.”

A Cropped Tank + Leather Blazer + Trousers

If you’re in the mood to show some skin (i.e. lean into the sultry dressing trend), add a cropped white tank into your wardrobe rotation. Pro tip: Workwear-inspired pieces like baggy trousers and oversize blazers can make this dicey garment feel surprisingly elevated.

A Cutout Tank + Sporty Bottoms + Sneakers

In keeping with the theme of sultry attire, you can also double down on major 2022 trends by adding a white, cutout tank top into your closet. Finish with white sneakers, sleek sunglasses, and a pair of modish track pants for a sporty yet chic weekend outfit.

A Sweater Tank + Statement Skirt + Chunky Loafers

If you’re not ready to bid adieu to cozy knits ahead of summer, not to worry — you can work a sweater tank top into your warm-weather appropriate look. Pair it with an eye-catching skirt and chunky footwear for an extra impactful look.