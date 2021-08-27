Fans Are Shocked That Kim Kardashian Wore A Wedding Dress to Kanye West's Event

Despite Kim Kardashian and Kanye West parting ways in their marriage (the couple filed for divorce back in February), the two have remained friendly. In Kardashian’s latest move to show support to her former spouse, she made an appearance at West’s listening event for his upcoming album “Donda.” (The album is named after the musician’s late mother Donda West, who passed away in 2007.) Kardashian, in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress, left a sartorial statement as her fashion choice was an unannounced surprise. She added to the feeling of eeriness and grandeur at the livestream event in Chicago.

Kardashian appeared at the end of West’s performance of his song "No Child Left Behind." For those who weren’t aware, West tapped Balenciaga’s Creative Director Demna Gvasalia as creative director for his “Donda” release events. West, himself, has worn pieces from the label to his other “Donda” events. Hence, Kardashian appearing in a couture creation from Balenciaga was an appropriate choice, though likely a surprise for many fans who didn’t expect her to take center stage. The gorgeous bridal gown, which included a long veil and trailing train, closely resembled a couture wedding dress designed by Cristóbal Balenciaga himself back in 1967.

Kardashian’s wedding dress first appeared on the Balenciaga Fall 2021 Couture runway. It was the last look in the show, making its debut during Paris Fashion Week back in July. The couture collection was also Balenciaga’s first one in 53 years! (Fun fact: West was among the few guests who attended the aforementioned presentation last month.) It appears Gvasalia and West have a warm, friendly relationship with each other as Balenciaga also happens to be one of the only three accounts West follows on Instagram.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Given that anything West does invites a flurry of conversation, this latest fashion moment caused quite a stir on social media. Some fans were confused by the wedding dress while others applauded the bizarre moment along with West lighting himself on fire during the performance. Take a look at the internet’s reactions for yourself, below, and keep an eye out for any future developments between the Kardashian-West households.