This Coat Just Came Down The Runway & Gigi Hadid’s Already Wearing It

Often designers look to the world around them for inspiration when creating their seasonal collections. For Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci kept it close to home. Not only was the show held at Burberry’s flagship Regent Street store in London, but the autumnal lineup itself was a bit more personal. For design inspiration, Tisci looked to the strong women in his life to create an array of items that fully celebrated the idea of embracing one's feminity. "Throughout my life, my mother has been this incredible force of nature," said Tisci in a press release. "As a single parent, she raised me and my eight sisters with unfaltering purpose and pride. So, naturally, I have always been drawn to strong women and, in turn, they have also given me the confidence to express my own femininity."

Since joining Burberry in 2018, Tisci has created collections that have led the British heritage brand in new directions like re-imaging its legendary trench coats to include silk panels and sculpted sleeves or unveiling a new TB monogram honoring Burberry’s creator Thomas Burberry. "I wanted this collection to feel truly emblematic of the power of feminine energy: a modern armour that captures its characteristic fierce aura," he further explained in the show notes. "There's an underlying attitude to the collection that's very British; of being unique, eccentric, and totally authentic in how you express yourself."

The last part explains why Tisci incorporated one of the most unexpected and cool pieces into his Fall/Winter 2021 collection: coats with detachable bunny ear hoods. The outerwear, which came in colors like purple and also in a cropped version in white, walked the line between being overly playful and actually wearable. One of the first celebs to get her hands on this unique piece was none other than Gigi Hadid, who showed her 65.4 million Instagram fans just how one could rock the coat IRL. The model posted a photo of herself in a pink version of the runway garment, which was an exclusive edited look, and immediately drew praises from fellow model friends like Kaia Gerber, who commented: “Cutest bunny foo foo.” Besides Hadid, numerous other stars like Kendall Jenner and Jessica Chastain wore different exclusive edited looks from the Fall/Winter 2021 line.

This coat was also a subtle nod to the nature themes found in Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2021 menswear presentation and in the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. For that show, models walked over pine needles and through ferns in bright leather jackets and patterned mesh dresses in knee-high boots. (Perhaps they had encountered a bunny or two on their journey?) Other memorable pieces from the Fall/Winter 2021 collection included military-style trench coats with padded shoulders, glittery belted dresses (to be worn on New Year's Eve 2022, of course), and two-piece suits that felt structured rather than oversized thanks to the cropped aspect of the jacket.

Although wearing layered outfits seem like a distant act (it is spring, after all), you’ll want to get ahead of the fall trends before they arrive. Hadid’s bunny coat is sure to be a defining must-have piece for next season, but check out some other notable outfits ahead.

