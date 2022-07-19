Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pajamas Are Too Chic For Bed, So She Wore Them To A Party

You already know that certain clothing can feel dressy or laid-back, depending on what you pair them with. Perhaps you teamed your favorite baggy jeans with a pair of stiletto heels for a last-minute date-night look, or wore a one-piece swimsuit with a midi or maxi skirt for a beach-to-bar outfit. Celebrities, too, employ various styling tricks to make a casual look feel event worthy — as evidenced by Gwyneth Paltrow’s yellow pajama outfit. The star wore a fully coordinated three-piece set — and teamed it with a pair of pistachio-hued fuzzy slippers to complete her bedroom apropos ensemble. Even so, her look still felt incredibly elegant, effortless, and chic.

On July 18, the actor and beauty mogul hosted an event for GOOPGLOW, her skin and hair care line, in East Hampton, New York. For the occasion, Paltrow wore the aforementioned pajama set: a button-down shirt, a bralette, and a pair of cropped pants in a banana-yellow hue. Her silky ensemble came from Olivia von Halle — a London-based designer who makes elevated leisurewear that has been spotted on trendsetting A-listers like Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, and Kourtney Kardashian. Lastly, Paltrow accessorized with a medley of rings, bracelets, and a necklace to round out a look that felt ritzy and laid-back all at once.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Streetstyle aficionados will know that trend-savvy celebrities have been wearing the label’s slinky attire for years. Take Emily Ratajkowski, who was way ahead of the curve and wore a set of scarlet red pajamas back in February 2016. The model then proceeded to wear not one but two slip dresses from Olivia von Halle throughout 2019, both in a juicy marigold hue. Lastly, Sophie Turner donned a set of forest green pajama co-ords as part of her airport look in May 2019. In short, fashion-conscious celebs have no qualms about wearing the British designer’s stylish sleepwear while out and about.

Sadly, Paltrow’s exact pajama set is not available to shop for the time being. To copy the star’s event-ready look, however, snag the nearly identical ensemble from Olivia von Halle ahead, or shop similar options from brands like Pepper Row and LILYSILK.

