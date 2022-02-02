Irina Shayk’s Monochromatic Look Was Completed With This Outerwear Staple

Irina Shayk's street style curations are nothing short of fabulous. She creates the most eye-catching ensembles with otherwise simple and timeless pieces. Plus, as an East Coaster, she’s skilled in assembling a functional look that allows you to stay stylish yet warm against New York City’s brisk breeze and icy (and unpredictable) temps. On her latest outing, Shayk’s teddy coat kept her both snug and stylish, serving as a chic focal point of her entire monochromatic look. If you had the inkling that she might be wearing another Max Mara staple, you’d be right. Avid fans of the model’s fashion know Shayk owns several teddy coats from the Italian brand, and this one was yet another winner.

The latest addition to Shayk’s extensive Max Mara collection of faux-fur style is the new Teddy Biker Coat. It has interesting and subtle detailing like sleek side buckles that can be cinched ever so slightly for a more fitted appearance. She paired the fashionable piece with leggings and a pair of Chanel Matelasse leather over-the-knee boots. For accessories, Shayk wore a chic pair of Celine’s Original 41732 Sunglasses, gloves, and carried a Versace quilted tote bag. The Russian model also never forgets to add a hat to her cold-weather looks, and this time, she went with Ruslan Baginskiy’s Monogram-Embellished Beanie.

Ghost/Shutterstock

The beauty of Shayk’s latest teddy coat is truly its versatility — as it matches everything. You can wear it casually with baggy jeans and retro sneakers or take Shayk’s tip and dress it up with over-the-knee boots. If you fell in love at first sight with her coat and were coincidentally on the market for a staple piece, you’re in luck. Her exact style is still available, but sizes are selling out fast. If you have an ample amount of black outerwear and are searching for one with a tad bit of color, no worries. Ahead, you can find other variations, brands like COS, Mango and House of Aama. Shop the selects below.

