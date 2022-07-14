Zara is an expert in delivering on-trend collections that sell out at a moment’s notice. It’s almost as if the retailer knows what your closet is missing before you even think of it. This time, the Spanish retailer has arguably outdone itself. For its latest capsule collection, dubbed “Into The Night,” Zara enlisted Kate Moss for its campaign. The ‘90s style icon was a perfect fit for the photo shoot, as the Parisian-inspired range is full of timeless, slinky pieces that you will likely find in Moss’ very own style file.

The new collection is divided into two drops — “Into the Night” and “Into the Classic” — and includes a total of 37 pieces: 25 garments, eight pairs of shoes, and four accessories. The items come in a wide range of prices — from $29.90 for a basic tee to $499 for a rhinestone-bedazzled suede dress. You can expect to see an enticing selection of timeless pieces like liquid silk dresses, kitten heel sandals, and boxy blazers with padded shoulders.

Additionally, the range includes a medley of trend-forward garments — think a black jacket with all-over fringe detailing, a one-shoulder metallic dress, and a bejeweled bustier top. The majority of the pieces are finished with eye-catching accouterments such as crystal inlays, tacks, and sparkles for additional glamour. In sum, it’s a range of wardrobe essentials that can also be worn for special occasions — hence the dominance of black, glossy fabrics, with touches of silver and white thrown in for good measure.

To aid in the design process, the brand tapped Emmanuelle Alt — a French fashion editor and former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris — to act as a creative consultant for this new collection and a stylist for the campaign photo shoot. (Fun Fact: Moss and Alt have been friends for a long time and worked on several projects before, including Moss’ May 2011 cover for Vogue Paris.)

Lensed by the fashion photography extraordinaire David Sims, the project portrays the iconic supermodel out and about, outfitted in Zara ensembles that look just like her ‘90s off-duty style. (That metallic slip? A total Moss-approved look.) If the images, above, are enough to entice you into shopping the drop, check out TZR’s favorite pieces from the collection ahead.

