Ahead of New York Fashion Week, one of the first cities to kick off the high-fashion fun is Copenhagen, Denmark. The schedule is packed with the year’s buzziest brands. On the roster, you’ll find a plethora of cult-followed Copenhagen-based brands like Saks Potts, GANNI, A. Roege Hove, and OpéraSPORT, who are debuting their Spring/Summer 2023 collections. Though the anticipation around the runway looks is extra high, you’ll similarly appreciate all the street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023. Fellow showgoers stepped up their style game in order to provide major outfit inspiration that showcased a balance between feeling minimalistic and bold.

Thanks to their styling creativity, there are many imitable ensembles for you to choose from based on your personal style. Some of the fashionistas at Copenhagen Fashion Week, for example, have provided fresh takes on mixing whimsical prints with neutral-hued staples. Other attendees found innovative ways to bring pieces that they loved this summer into fall-focused ensembles, styling garments such as parachute pants and sheer dresses in unique ways for your viewing pleasure. Don’t forget to note the statement accessories either, as tastemakers leaned into bags from the likes of Miu Miu, Dior, and Chanel.

Keep scrolling to see TZR’s favorite street style looks from CPHFW, so far.

Day 1

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you’re searching for an easy-to-wear outfit that will always look polished, opt for a matching vest and trouser set. The look is simple, chic, and can be worn from day to night.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

To create a look that has texture and depth, copy this Fashion Week attendee’s styling formula by mixing different fabrics together in an outfit. She wore a knit dress underneath a breezy linen blazer.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

While in may be unconventional to pair royal blue with lavender, this outfit confirms that they, in fact, complement each other when styled properly. Emili Sindlev expertly rocked a quilted vest with a pair of lightweight parachute pants.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The miniskirt resurgence is here to stay and this fashionista provided a 2000s-inspired way to style it. She wore it with a cropped tank top and the iconic early aughts Saddle bag from Dior. The sunglasses served as the final touch to the Y2K vibes.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

As seen in this Fashion Week guest’s outfit, the blazer and trouser combination doesn’t have to be boring. Spice up your pantsuit by wearing a sparkly top underneath.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Adding a statement jacket to your wardrobe goes a long way. This Fashion Week attendee is wearing straight-leg jeans and a T-shirt coupled with an eye-catching brown and black leather moto jacket.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Elevate an all-black outfit with colorful accessories. This Fashion Week guest opted for a green handbag from Miu Miu, coordinating strappy heels, and even lime green sunglasses that added a pop of color to the sleek ensemble.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The Barbiecore trend is dominating this season — you can thank Valentino for that. But, wearing an all-pink look doesn’t have to feel so feminine. If your style leans more tomboy, copy this guest’s look by accessorizing your pieces with a cool menswear-inspired chunky boot and unique metal belt.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

You may have noticed that bomber jackets were all over the Fall 2022 runways (Isabel Marant and R13 are just two fashion houses doubling down on the outerwear), and now they’ve made their way into street style. This attendee styled her oversized bomber jacket with a pair of loose-fitting trousers.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

To make the pantsuit feel sultry, you can swap out your T-shirt or bodysuit for a mini bralette.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Sheer dresses are everywhere in 2022, with celebrities and influencers utilizing the transparent style to create jaw-dropping looks. Alyssa Coscarelli bared it all by styling her striped see-through number with simple black underwear.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Make your sweatshirt high-fashion by swapping out a traditional style for one with cut-outs. To elevate the loungewear, opt for a pair of tailored trousers instead of other athleisure bottoms.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Grab the attention of everyone in the room by slipping into an embellished crochet dress. The piece will do all the work, but if you want to add a pop of color do so with your accessories.