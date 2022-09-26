The last stop on the four-city fashion month tour is — drumroll, please — Paris. After weeks of buzzworthy runway shows and collection presentations, it all concludes in the French capital. And while you may be counting down the hours until iconic houses like Chloé, Dior, and Louis Vuitton unveil their designs for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, there’s probably equal the anticipation for spotting a fresh crop of street style looks to take inspiration from.

The Parisian woman has admittedly become a bit of a trope in recent years (see: “French girl style”). The never-ending pursuit of her so-called “effortless” look has led to a generalization of what, exactly, Gallic wardrobe signatures are — namely, timeless and understated staples. And while trench coats and loafers can sometimes still be part of this formula, it’s more about an unfussy, confident attitude than the actual clothing itself.

Taking cues from a swath of chic Parisians — artists, writers, designers — the following guide to emulating French style below should come in handy when crafting your favorite fall outfits. Keep reading to see how these insiders define Parisian style, what pieces they always have hanging in their wardrobes, and plenty of shopping picks to help flesh out your own uniform.

French fashion influencer Ellie Delphine.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Louise Chen, DJ & Producer

How do you define Parisian style?

“Casual Chic. Mixing classic timeless pieces with trendy accessories but always looking like the clothes fit comfortably. That’s the secret to never over dressing!”

What’s something every Parisian has in their wardrobe?

“Non-stretchy jeans that fit.”

Do you have any favorite Parisian style icons?

“Old men in the quartier latin maybe? Otherwise, nope.”

Can you describe your personal style?

“I’d describe myself as tomboy chic. I gravitate towards jeans and mensy trousers that I usually combine with one of my many vintage band tees and a jumper or a blazer or a suit jacket. That’s my go-to uniform for comfortable silhouettes that can be worn from day to night and vice versa. Sometimes, if I have a gig somewhere luxurious and want to feel sexy, I’ll wear a Paco Rabanne or Courrèges mini dress and some heels or a nicely tailored baggy suit from Lemaire, Margiela, or Dries Van Noten with a see-through Yasmine Eslami bodysuit and some moccasins or a funky pair of Adidas samba or gazelle sneakers”

Paule Tenaillon & Marine Braquet, Co-founders of Nomasei

(+) Nomasei (+) Nomasei INFO 1/2

How do you define Parisian style?

“Natural, chic, edgy but slightly casual, timeless, and almost no make-up.”

What's something every Parisian has in their wardrobe?

“A vintage piece, a pair of loafers, a pair of dark blue denim, a perfect blazer, a trench coat.”

Do you have any favorite Parisian style icons?

“Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin, Serge Gainsbourg, Loulou de la Falaise, Tahar Rami, Françoise Hardy, Chiara Mastroianni, and Vanessa Paradis.”

Can you describe your personal style?

Marine: “Boyish, timeless, classic clothes always easy to match together with strong shoes like our Trench Loafers to finish the silhouette, my main colors are beige, navy, and white.”

Paule: “I mostly wear dark blue jeans with an oversized shirt, romantic dresses with grungy shoes or I mix often a boyish/classic piece with a romantic one. And I wear Nomasei silver shoes.”

Morgane Sézalory, Founder of Sézane

Sezane

How do you define Parisian style?

“Parisian style is actually less formulaic than people imagine. If you walk the streets of Paris, you will see that there is a strong sense of individualism and an embracing of cultures. Her style is timeless over trendy, and we always look for high-quality pieces that will last forever. The way a French woman mixes her pieces so effortlessly is all in the attitude.”

What's something every Parisian has in their wardrobe?

“A relaxed, season-less dress that can be worn from day to night, paired with your favorite playful jewelry. Or a beloved pair of vintage denim that can be dressed up or down with a cozy cardigan or classic white shirt.”

Do you have any favorite Parisian style icons?

“I’m inspired by the women I see on the streets of Paris every day. Their style is timeless and chic but incredibly personal. They find what works for them, what makes them feel best while still looking casually elegant.”

Can you describe your personal style?

“I am fortunate that it's my job to get dressed in our collections and Sézane has been imagined to be the perfect everyday brand that you can wear over and over. Much like most women though, I have pieces that I own in every color as I wear them endlessly due to their style and functionality. I like to be comfortable in what I'm wearing as I have so many things to do during my day, between Sézane and my two daughters.”

Faye Fearon, Fashion & Culture Writer

How do you define Parisian style?

“For me, Parisian style is the result of a cultured mentality. The French capital is such a historic epicenter for all forms of art (often ones that transcend the decades) so I think this has naturally fed into how style is cultivated here. Baudelaire said that one should ‘extract from fashion the poetry that resides in its historical envelope — distilling the eternal from the transitory’ and this has really shaped my understanding of Parisian style. It’s not about dressing for a fleeting moment, it’s about investing in sharp, well-crafted staples which can lend themselves to any season and see you through any unexpected scenario. Paris is good at providing the latter.”

What's something every Parisian has in their wardrobe?

“A black turtleneck — simple, trendless, and a way of bringing more focus to one’s verbal personality, because confidence in conversation is what brings café culture to life here.”

Do you have any favorite Parisian style icons?

“Lizzy Mercier Descloux for delivering an androgynous sense of style alongside her music. Anouk Aimee for her enduring elegance and ownership of femininity. And Maurice Renoma for being the underdog of Paris’s modern tailoring revolution at the end of the 1950s.”

Can you describe your personal style?

“I’ve always approached style with a simple uniform in mind, so I felt right at home when moving to Paris. Ninety percent of my wardrobe is black, which I do think there’s a bit of an art to mastering [that color scheme]. I love embracing the shade through different textures, so a typical outfit for the upcoming season (likely this fashion week, too) would be a leather blazer, satin shirt, straight cut jeans (or velvet trousers for the evening), and vinyl boots. Or just a well-cut, single breasted black suit. The current French rock scene also informs how I dress. Parisians who are into this kind of music have a really succinct approach to style: dark staples, as mentioned, topped with a touch of sex appeal through hints of vinyl material and harness-style jewelry. So while I always stick to a uniform, I love playing with touches of sensuality for night.”

Bea Recoder, Founder of RECO

How do you define Parisian style?

“Parisian women incorporate simple, traditionally masculine items (like a men's dress shirt), but wear it in a way that looks incredibly chic.”

What's something every Parisian has in their wardrobe?

“A trench coat or a beautiful outwear piece, a well-cut oversized shirt, and a fancy créateur piece of jewelry. Or vintage. A modern, refined purse is always a must as well!”

Do you have any favorite Parisian style icons?

“The style of Jane Birkin in the ‘70s inspires me a lot, especially for the RECO campaigns. And Audrey Tatou in the film Priceless, so chic!”

Can you describe your personal style?

“I like to wear colors and mix them in a fresh way. I usually wear volume, especially in the shoulders. I like to wear several garments and play with the layers. I always try to stay comfortable and I don’t like when it looks like someone else, so I try to give an attitude to every outfit. I first choose one strong piece, usually a skirt or pant, then I combine it with something more basic and, most of the time, oversized. If I find it a bit boring, I add a foulard around my neck or bold jewelry. And always a cool pair of shoes and a RECO upcycled purse!”