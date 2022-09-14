It may not be too often that Sandra Bullock is spotted out and about, but whenever it happens, she never seems to disappoint in the fashion department. During her latest paparazzi sighting, Bullock was pictured keeping a pretty low profile as she said goodbye to a friend after dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. She wore a black outfit, dainty jewelry, and light makeup — though, instead of completing the look with an invisible black handbag, Bullock carried Stella McCartney’s chain bag to dress up her ensemble.

The designer’s Frayme purse in black is traced with an oversized gold and silver curb chain (made from recyclable aluminum) along its half-moon shape and crafted from vegan leather. McCartney has never used animal leather, feathers, fur, or skin in her products and instead uses eco-conscious materials like organic cotton, forest-friendly fibers, recycled polyester, and regenerated cashmere to make her products. And, if anything, the brand’s becoming more innovative — earlier this year, Vogue Business reported that the label has worked with mycelium startup Bolt Threads since 2017 and that a variation of Bullock’s bag, the Frayme Mylo bag, was its first commercially viable product. (For further context, mycelium is a mushroom-based leather material, and the particular variation was available in a limited and numbered run from July 1.) The bag represents McCartney’s intent to move away from fossil-based synthetic materials, according to a statement on the designer’s website.

While Bullock appeared to carry the medium Frayme bag, which retails for $2,100, Stella McCartney offers the style in several sizes and variations, including a hobo-shaped shoulder bag and a small flap bag that’s best worn as a crossbody bag. To keep her hands free, Bullock wore hers on her shoulder, though the style can also be carried as a clutch for versatility. (Said flexibility, coupled with its classic design, makes for such easy styling potential and, thus, a sound handbag investment.) Other designers have similar chain styles, too, which can be worn on the shoulder or across the body for the same hands-free appeal. You can shop Bullock’s bag and the related options, ahead.

