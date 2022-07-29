New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 Welcomes In Fendi, Marni, COS, & More

PSA: The official (albeit preliminary) schedule and details for New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 is out. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), in partnership with IMG, just released the runway show lineup for September. The event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9 and continue through Wednesday, Sept. 14. For those who plan on partaking in the event, be it virtually or IRL, it’s time to start readying yourself (and your wardrobe) for the six-day-long affair now.

A number of established international labels are joining the NYFW schedule this time around. For one, Swedish brand COS will be making its NYFW debut on Sept. 13 (minimalist fashion lovers, rejoice!). In a major turn of events, Fendi (yes, you read that right) will hold a special show to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of the Baguette bag on the evening of Sept. 9. Lastly, Milan-based label Marni will join the ranks of NYFW participants, too: In the words of Marni’s Creative Director Francesco Risso, the Milanese label is “going on tour.”

So far, over 100 designers have been confirmed to participate in the major fashion event. As always, the brand new collections from familiar heavy-hitters like Tory Burch, Prabal Gurung, Altuzarra, and Michael Kors are slated to hit the runway next month. In addition, brands like Tommy Hilfiger, AREA, and PUMA will also return to NYFW after taking a break from seasonal runway shows. Emerging fashion designers like ASHLYN, One/Of by Patricia Voto, and Tia Adeola are joining the schedule for the first time, too, as well as the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists Fe Noel, Sukeina, No Sesso, Elena Velez, Judy Turner, Wiederhoeft, and Black Boy Knits.

The sartorial affair will begin with the showcase of Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough’s 20th-anniversary collection for Proenza Schouler on Friday, Sept. 9. NYFW’s closing act will be Tom Ford’s runway extravaganza on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. EST.

The shows this year have a special meaning, too, as the CFDA itself celebrates its 60th anniversary. “As the organizer of the official NYFW schedule, we are incredibly proud to release a lineup that reflects our founding principle: to promote American fashion on a global scale,” the council’s CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement. “We celebrate the collective excellence, diversity, and resilience of our industry and look forward to a strong American collections season alongside our esteemed international guests.”

All in-person events at NYFW will take place in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines and best practices, as outlined by the New York State Department of Health. Similarly to last year, both runway shows and presentations will continue to be presented via RUNWAY360, the CFDA’s centralized digital fashion hub. See the full NYFW schedule on cfda.com. Then, stay tuned for more fashion week-adjacent updates from TZR.