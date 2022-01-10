There’s an easy way to decide what to shop for and what trends to follow for this summer — simply tune into the Spring/Summer 2022 fashion campaigns. You’ll notice the imagery from brands often highlights a particular shoe, handbag, or even a full runway outfit that they predict will blow up for the season. Themes like maximalism (note Moschino’s elephant-sleeved dress) and joyful colors (see Salvatore Ferragamo’s shoes) will continue to be in play for 2022 and fashion houses have already tapped its top muses to show off the designs.

Take Prada, for example, who photographed actor Hunter Schafer for its Spring/Summer ‘22 campaign. (Euphoria Season 2 is officially back this week, FYI.) Schafer stars in the campaign while rocking a spring ‘22 look fresh off the runways: a lace-up leather shirt styled over black shorts. Meanwhile, UGG tapped Cher, an iconic entertainer in every form, to front its 2022 ads. The power of celebrity talent in drawing you into the campaigns can’t be ignored.

In addition to the adverts serving up major outfit inspo, they’re also providing you with the ultimate escapism from winter blues. Imagine yourself slipping into a white midi dress for a tropical getaway or wearing a black cutout gown for a summer wedding reception (thank you, Michael Kors). Before too much is revealed, scroll ahead to see all the spring/summer ‘22 campaigns and take note of what will trend.

Prada

(+) Courtesy of Prada/David Sims (+) Courtesy of Prada/David Sims INFO 1/2

Prada’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign continues to explore the themes set forth from Prada’s previous runway show: desire and sensuality in fashion. Shot by photographer David Sims, the new images capture the fashion house’s muses like actor Hunter Schafer and model Julia Nobis in the act of dressing and undressing. In one scene, Schafer is pictured lacing up a leather shirt and in a different image, Nobis shows off the plunging back of her dress. The photos capture the intimate moments between person and garment while acknowledging the sexiness inherent in the spring ‘22 pieces.

Michael Kors Collection

(+) Courtesy of Michael Kors/Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin (+) Courtesy of Michael Kors/Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin INFO 1/2

Designer Michael Kors never hesitates to use New York City as his playground for fashion inspiration. For his label’s Spring/Summer 2022 ads, Kors tapped photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin to capture Kendall Jenner on the roof of Prospect Tower in Manhattan. Jenner poses against the base of the Tudor City sign, with the imagery paying homage to the strength and timeless romance of NYC. “When I think about what endures, it’s love — romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city,” said Kors in a statement. “With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life urban romance and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and grit of New York City with the love that it inspires time and again.”

UGG

(+) Courtesy of UGG/Neil Favila (+) Courtesy of UGG/Neil Favila INFO 1/2

For UGG’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, it’s all about how one feels. The lifestyle label tapped global superstar entertainer and humanitarian Cher to star in the new ads while wearing iconic silhouettes from UGG (the Classic Mini boot and Coquette slippers, to be exact). “How you ‘Feel’ is the most authentic part of you as a human being,” said Cher in a press release. “I chose to be an artist. But the hard part is succeeding and failing in front of the entire world...I’ve spent a lifetime of people either hating me or loving me; and I mean, you want to be loved, but finally it’s like ‘f*ck it.’” The singer was photographed by Neil Favila in her Malibu home and she spoke to the cameras about her career, her passion for the planet, and her wisdom on being herself.

Salvatore Ferragamo

(+) Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo/Hugo Comte (+) Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo/Hugo Comte INFO 1/2

The Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2022 advertising campaign includes a series of images (shot by photographer Hugo Comte) and a video produced by director Amalia Ulman. The focus is on drawing you into a Mediterranean universe. The idea of planning your next seaside escape and plotting the outfits you’ll wear will momentarily help you escape the winter blues. If you’re not sure what to wear, just take a look at what’s on the models for inspiration. Ferragamo highlights woven mules and silky separates as must-have pieces to pack in your travel bag.

Moschino

(+) Courtesy of Moschino/Steven Meisel (+) Courtesy of Moschino/Steven Meisel INFO 1/2

If you caught Moschino’s show last season, you’ll recognize the runway outfits in its Spring/Summer 2022 ads. The collection is an homage to “ladies who lunch” meets “nursery rhymes,” so in designer Jeremy Scott’s own words: “it’s baby lady.” In an interview with Vogue, Scott stated that his seasonal lineup was also influenced by The Nanny because “Fran Drescher wore so much Franco Moschino, iconic little suits that were such a signature of the brand and that moment.” Scott kept the spring/summer campaign imagery rather straight forward — letting the clothes speak for themselves.