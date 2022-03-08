Alexa Demie Just Channeled ‘90s Goth Glam In This Polarizing Hairstyle

If you’re going to bring the drama, Paris Fashion Week is the place to do it. Kim Kardashian (who was seen flaunting her curves in a Balenciaga catsuit made out of caution tape) wasn’t the only one turning heads at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2022 ready-to-wear presentation on Sunday. Alexa Demie, who portrays bad girl Maddy Perez in the HBO drama series Euphoria, recently became the fashion house’s new muse. So it’s no shocker that she came to play with an eye catching beauty look. Alexa Demie’s micro bangs channeled ‘90s goth beauty perfectly at the show. But these aren’t just any old bangs — they’re short as short can be, covering less than half her forehead. Demie is not shy about changing up her look and this is not her first foray into eyebrow-skimming fringe. The 31-year-old sported a similar, yet slightly longer, version of the edgy style at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party back in 2020.

Leaning into the grunge-glam aesthetic makeup artist, Sam Visser, who created the look, opted for a heavy eyeshadow look in a rich purple and blue-hued palette. A shimmering grayish-blue color saturated her full eyelid, then seamlessly blurred into a dark, dusk-like purple that’s blended out past the outer corner for a cat-eye effect. That same purple and blue were finely layered along the bottom lashline for more drama and definition. As a finishing touch, her inner corners seem to have been dotted with a lighter white-tinted highlight. And of course thin eyebrows were involved, because no ‘90s look is complete without them.

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To top off the makeup look, the actress chose a vampy cranberry lip color. By the looks of it, she lined the lips with a dark pencil then colored them in with a slightly lighter glossy-mauve shade.

Since the beauty was so prominent, it’s no accident that Demie’s Balenciaga ensemble was all black. It was far from boring, though. The look: an oversized button-down worn with a skirt-over-pants combo (a rather controversial 2000s trend, if you’ll recall). Pointy boots, a small bag, a chunky gold choker necklace and coordinating earrings drove home the punk-inspired theme.