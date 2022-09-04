When the season’s biggest fashion trends trickle down from designer collections into retailers, you often know those pieces can cost a pretty penny. For those who don’t have room in their monthly shopping budget to drop a few hundred dollars on the latest chunky platform mule, however, there is another way to participate, and wear, what’s cool. Spanish retailer Zara, for example, churns out the latest must-have pieces that tap directly into the year’s hottest looks. This season is no exception — you can already shop any Fall/Winter 2022 fashion trends at Zara.

The affordable label offers a diverse range of pieces that channel a variety of aesthetics, so you’re guaranteed to find a stylish piece that’ll fit right into your wardrobe. While some may want to take on the miniskirt trend with Zara’s plaid, pleated style ($50), others will gravitate towards a neon pink sweater dress ($50). If you’re in the market for a pair of statement shoes for fall, take note of the metallic over-the-knee cowboy boots ($119). Lastly, a fitted leather jacket ($50) will help you embrace the chiller temperatures and tap into one of the leading trends for fall 2022.

Now, waste no more time and start shopping the trendiest pieces from Zara, below, before they sell out.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.