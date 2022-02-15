The power of a revenge dress has persisted for decades. The image of Princess Diana in her black, figure-hugging number circa 1994 (after the whole Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles debacle) might initially pop into your head. Or, you might flash back to Carrie Bradshaw’s all-white, figure-skimming look, which she wore to Mr. Big’s engagement party for jaw-dropping impact. Now, it’s Julia Fox’s turn to channel this same powerful energy. During the LaQuan Smith runway show, Fox wore a black maxi dress with daring cutouts all around her chest, and made the crowd whisper oh my god. She opened the show just hours after she and Kanye West confirmed the end of their relationship. (The pair ironically called it quits on Valentine’s Day.)

The Uncut Gems actor didn’t seem to dwell too much on her breakup, as she confidently strutted down the LaQuan Smith catwalk. She debuted a sultry turtleneck gown, complete with a trio of risky cutouts around the chest area, from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week. This was Fox’s first time opening a show (the opening and closing looks are the most impactful and indicate a level of prestige in the fashion industry) and she flawlessly nailed it.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her dicey “revenge dress” tapped into the cutouts trend and touched on the overall sultry dressing aesthetic for 2022. Smith has an unapologetically sexy vision for his namesake label so this look was quite fitting for his seasonal lineup, too. For those unfamiliar with the designer, he specializes in sultry, glamorous ready-to-wear and launched his label in 2008. Back in 2015, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian solidified the brand’s icon status when they both wore its curve-revealing creations for Kylie Jenner’s 18th birthday party (and, of course, shared their outfits on Instagram.) Since then, Smith caught the attention of other celebs like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and — drum roll, please — West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

For those who don’t follow, here’s some context: West reportedly sent Kardashian a truckload of roses for Valentine’s day — the same day he and Fox parted ways. Thus, the appearance of Fox in this cutout revenge look asserts her metaphorical power stance. She doesn’t need West by her side anymore. It’s her turn to shine. If you need proof of this, just turn to her latest cover for The Cut, which boldly reads: Julia Fox Is Her Own Muse.