These Bath Products Give Naomi Campbell Glowing Skin All Over

As someone with over 40 years experience in the fashion and entertainment industry (she famously got her first gig at age 7 when she appeared in a Bob Marley video) Naomi Campbell has learned a trick or two when it comes to beauty. Clearly the supermodel, who’s walked in runways for the most iconic designers, is genetically blessed, but she also counts on certain products to stay camera ready — and it starts with great skin. It’s not just her million dollar face that gets the TLC, Naomi Campbell’s bath routine ensures that her entire body stays smooth and glowing, and now she’s sharing exactly how she does it.

Campbell has been vocal about some of the ways she looks — and feels — her best. For example, during her 10-minute beauty routine with Vogue, she revealed that she’s a fan of zinc spray and microneedling and in a recent YouTube video, she shared her love for sheet masks and rich night creams. She also explains that her mother taught her the importance of hydration for face and body from a young age, and according to one of her latest Instagram stories, she loves the superpowers of seaweed-based skin care to give her a glow from the neck down.

The supermodel points to two products from family-owned sustainable skin care brand OSEA for a bath ritual that’s both exfoliating and hydrating: Salts of the Earth Body Scrub and Gigartina Therapy Bath. "My OSEA, this one is in the bath and then this one is the scrub,” she explained in the video from May 3. “Now all who know me know I need a body scrub [...] fly skin doesn't exist if I can't have it. Just can't."

First Campbell soaks in the fizzing, foaming bath powder, which utilizes Gigartina seaweed to smooth and hydrate. While the skin is softened, she applies the Himalayan sea salt-based scrub, which also includes additional moisturizing ingredients shea butter and seaweed. As a duo, the products remove dullness, add moisture, and give her that all-over “fly” glow. As if you needed another reason to treat yourself to some relaxing tub time.

