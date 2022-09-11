(Style)
The NYFW Street Style Scene Zeroed In On This Bag
Even Sarah Jessica Parker carried one.
Ask any fashion insider and they’ll immediately tell you that the city’s bi-annual event — aka New York Fashion Week — is finally back in full swing. To match this energy, it seems like showgoers collectively decided to kick their outfits up a notch, too. The stylish VIPs, editors, buyers, and off-duty models are already making their way from one show to the next in outfits that could rival those on the runway. For New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, the street style crowd took a unique approach to dressing for the trends, too, so you’re always in for a pleasant outfit surprise.
Some fashionistas were partial to cargo jeans, sheer dresses, and ballet flats. Other attendees came up with their own styling tricks — like wearing multiple tops or bottoms together — which translated into extra attention-grabbing outfits. Further, the fashion royalty flocked to Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom to take in Fendi’s 25th anniversary celebration of its Baguette bag, thereby debuting next-level looks for the occasion.
Below, see the most noteworthy street style moments from New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 so far. Check back often, as this gallery will be updated with even more imitable ensembles throughout the week.
Day 1
BDG Vice President of Fashion Tiffany Reid and Vanity Fair’s Fashion Director Nicole Martine Chapoteau attended Proenza Schouler’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. Chapoteau went for an all-white coordinated ensemble, while Reid made her look stand out with an oversized blazer that was covered in a dainty doodle print.
Babba Rivera’s look for the Bronx and Banco runway show was the epitome of the rising Barbiecore trend.
Mi-Anne Chan went for an unconventional pairing of a football jersey with a plaid Miu Miu miniskirt. On her shoulder was a light gray handbag from PIPATCHARA.
Vittoria Ceretti was spotted in a pair of ultra baggy cargo jeans outside of the Proenza Schouler show.
The style tip here? Sometimes leaving all but one button on your shirt undone will immediately make your look more impactful.
Coco Bassey styled her pastel yellow coat as a dress and finished the look with a pair of white mules.
Alexandra Carl put together a Canadian tux look that felt smart and effortless. She carried a chocolate brown bag from Khaite.
Chriselle Lim made the case for a corset belt, which went perfectly with her midi dress in a black and yellow abstract print.
As evidenced by this stylish showgoer’s cutout dress, the sultry clothing trend is here to stay.
This street styler used an unconventional styling trick and wore a tulle top over her white button-down shirt. The silver Louis Vuitton bag and red Gucci heels worked so well with this look, too.
Karlie Kloss offered her take on everyday-friendly tailoring and wore a cream-colored jacket and pants ensemble from Proenza Schouler to attend the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show.
Avid fashion fans will want to take note of Amalie Gassman’s feather-trimmed knee-length shorts.
Kristen Grace Lam paired her extra long knitted cardigan with jeans and a barely-there bra top underneath, plus a pair of white boots to complete the look.