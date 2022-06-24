Constance Wu Is On Board With This Amal Clooney-Approved Red Carpet Trend

Celebrities always bring their sartorial A-game to the red carpet. Even those who keep their off-duty style fairly low-key tend to go for something a little extra to pull off an impactful, headline-making look. Constance Wu’s sequin dress at The Terminal List premiere, for instance, was a look that deserved a special shoutout. Her frock featured daring under-bust cutouts and dazzling sequins all over, creating that wow factor. The outfit, craftily put together by Wu’s trusted celebrity stylist, Tara Swennen, tapped into a major red carpet trend that has been particularly popular with celebs all throughout 2022.

On June 22, Wu arrived at Los Angeles’ DGA Theater Complex in said champagne-hued dress. Her frock came from Falguni Shane Peacock — a couture label by Shane and Falguni Peacock, the husband and wife fashion design duo from India. (The couple specializes in the formal attire in traditional Indian style codes, but also offers Western-style couture gowns, which have been gaining traction with Hollywood celebs.) Keeping the dress as the main focal point of her outfit, the star completed her look with a simple cream-colored Lee Pouchet clutch from Tyler Ellis and a pair of towering Nudistcurve Hollywood platform sandals from Stuart Weitzman. Lastly, for jewelry, she picked out a bracelet and a pair of earrings from Le Vian plus a ring from 64Facets.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

While on the red carpet, Wu also posed with Amazon executives and some of her fellow cast members — including Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, and Tyner Rushing, pictured below. The Terminal List series will follow the journey of James Reece (played by Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed while on a covert mission. Meanwhile, according to Deadline, Wu will play the character Katie Buranek, “a risk-seeking war correspondent who uses her byline to speak truth to power.” The show will air on Amazon Prime Video on July 1.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Wu’s gown was the obvious fashion highlight on the red carpet as the cast celebrated their new show. Lustrous rhinestone and sequin detailing emerged as a common denominator on runways during the Fall/Winter 2022 fashion month, with celebrities quickly picking up on the trend. Just a week ago, Hailey Bieber donned a beige, body-hugging sequin dress while promoting her newly launched beauty brand, Rhode. Anne Hathaway, on the other hand, opted for an ultra colorful ensemble for her 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival engagements. As for Amal Clooney, the star went a step further and teamed her dazzling sequins with a matching feather boa, making her public appearance extra memorable.

