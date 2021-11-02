How often do you think about belts? Once a week? Maybe only once a month? They might not be popular these days thanks to the advent of spandex, but they’re still a vital part of an everyday wardrobe. A cute belt can add a pop of color to a neutral ensemble or cinch an oversized pair of trousers. If you’re in the market for a few new iterations that are both stylish and practical, here’s some good news: There are plenty of options out there that’ll make any outfit you throw on look so chic (spoiler: many of them look luxe, but are actually affordable).

If your primary goal for a belt is to hold up your trousers, then a simple black or brown leather iteration will suffice. But, for those eager to snag a style that will add a unique touch to their ensembles, a studded or bright belt are both excellent options. As for styling the piece, fashion girls have been loving throwing a chunky style over a roomy blazer or flowy dress for added oomph. When in doubt, check out fashion week street style moments to find some unexpected ways to wear the accessory.

Below, shop 11 belts that will take your outfit to the next level. You might even start reaching for them over your flashy statement necklaces.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.