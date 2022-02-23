Designers Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada created a viral fashion moment when they sent the Miu Miu skirt set down the spring/summer 2022 runway. The tiny co-ords conjured up nostalgic memories of early 2000s style and now, everyone’s embracing the designer outfit with vigor. So, you’re not alone if you’ve suddenly noticed the influx of celebrities and influencers wearing the set. The fashion house’s star-studded campaign put Hailey Bieber front and center in the look. Instead of wearing the runway version, however, Bieber ditched the sweater in the ads and only wore a tiny blue button-up with a tan variation of the skirt.

Back in January 2022, Dazed Korea released a genderless editorial of Japanese model Yugo Takano in the gray cropped sweater and tan skirt set. On Feb. 21, 2022 model Paloma Elsesser graced the cover of i-D in the cropped set for The Out Of Body Issue. More recently, Nicole Kidman donned the Miu Miu top and skirt combo for Vanity Fair’s 28th Hollywood Issue. In both Bieber and Kidman’s photos, the stars wore the runway look’s accompanying signature accessories: a belt, a pair of gray knee-high socks, and slingback kitten heels. The barely-there top and skirt has captivated the fashion crowd’s obsession with Y2K fashion.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment

Courtesy of Miu Miu/Tyrone Lebon

To make it easier for you to keep up with the viral appearances of the Miu Miu set, it even has its own Instagram account now. Not to mention, the outfit has generated countless memes across Twitter. One user wrote, “the sisterhood of the traveling miu miu miniskirt set” while another jokingly said, “take a shot everytime you see someone wearing that Miu Miu set.” (The IG account saved some of these tweets on its profile, which are definitely worth checking out.)

If you’re on board with the micro skirt trend, you can shop some of the Miu Miu pieces ahead. The runway styles are selling out rather quickly, so if you find something in your size — add it into your checkout cart asap. Don’t fret, however, if you don’t end up with something from the collection. Brands like Versace and Miaou offer close skirt alternatives — and more retailers will be releasing this style come spring ‘22. It’s the look to wear for the season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.