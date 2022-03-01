Despite evidence to the contrary, warmer days are definitely on the horizon. The winter, in all its puffer coat and faux leather glory, will be seeing itself out in a matter of weeks, making space for miniskirts, strappy sandals, and crop tops (sans boxy blazers and cozy scarves layered over). Also on deck? The spring 2022 color trends, which are about as vibrant and bold as you may recall from last September’s runways.

Yes, the bright azure blue from LaQuan Smith, the deep apricot from Rejina Pyo, and the poppy bubblegum pink from Molly Goddard are all signaling the (hopefully?) official end of social distancing and excessive time indoors. And it seems even the most minimalist of dressers are on board and ready to taste the rainbow. Just ask TZR editors, who are already staking their color claim for the spring. Yes, the season of reemerging fashion is already catching on like wildfire, with neutrals and minimalism falling by the wayside — and no one appears to be mad about it.

Ahead, take a look at the shades they’re gravitating towards, and how they plan on working it into their wardrobes. Your color wheel from grade school just got an upgrade.

Azure

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

“Blue isn't a color I’ve tapped into much in my dressing but something about the depth and vibrancy of the azure shade featured in the LaQuan Smith and Altuzarra’s Spring/Summer 2022 shows really piqued my interest. The hue isn’t too bright and can even be toned down by a darker shade of blue. It’s loud enough to command attention, but subdued enough to not be in the same lane as a neon, making it just right for me. I definitely see myself wearing an azure blue dress (or two, or three) out to weekend brunches once the weather starts to warm up. And because this color also gives me a tropical vibe, it will certainly be making an appearance in my vacation wardrobe come summer.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor

Apricot

“I truly never thought I’d say it, but I’m obsessed with everything orange this season. Whether it’s via a ‘60s revival moment like the miniskirt suit at Dior or layered with equally trendy pistachio green or azure blue pieces (which Rejina Pyo and Vivienne Westwood have each mastered respectively), I’m amazed at how fresh and versatile the shade feels for spring. I’ve already started to dip my toes into styling it with a few patterned button-downs and a pair of colorblock sneakers, but if all goes according to plan, I’ll be decked out in head-to-toe orange by the time summer rolls around.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor

Sky Blue

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

“I love the bright but cool tone sky blue exudes. The shade popped up on the Michael Kors and Jonathan Simkhai Spring/Summer 2022 runways, which provided plenty of sartorial inspiration for me. To build out my inspired-by-the-runways look, I’m going for a fluid blue and ivory gathered dress from Ahluwalia. Since spring weather is finicky, a similar-hued sweater and trench coat will keep me warm, allowing me to shed one or the other should the temperatures rise during the day. To break up the blues, I’ll work in a few white pieces via earrings and sandals. This ensemble looks and feels dressy, but not overly loud, which describes my personal style.” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Kelly Green

Estrop/Getty Images

“Kelly green is the breath of fresh air that I didn’t know I needed. This bold shade was all over the spring runways, whether it be full monochromatic looks or pops of the bright hue in accessories. To me, this shade signals a fresh start and resetting. At the beginning of spring, flowers and trees turn bright green first before blooming. The little pop of color you see outside is the first sign that warmer weather and sunshine are coming.” — Maggie Haddad, senior strategist, social media

Bubblegum

Molly Goddard/PIXELFORMUL/SIPA/Shutterstock

“To be fair, my love for pink was established at the age of 4, when I insisted on dressing myself for pre-school, and proceeded to carefully select every pink garment from my closet. It just so happens that, some 30 years later, my go-to hue is also trending for spring, as evidenced on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways of Molly Goddard, Gucci, and Chanel (to name a few!). I love that, this season, the color is being embraced as I believe it should be, via dainty, whimsical dresses, frilly blouses, and vintage-inspired tweed blazers. For my approach, I plan on taking a page from Goddard and melding the shade with another rising trend for 2022: dresses over jeans. I love the idea of pairing a tulle frock over roomy denim and working some ballet flats and fun accessories into the mix.” — Angela Melero, executive editor

Lilac

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

“I’m naturally drawn to bright, fun colors, but when it comes to actually incorporating this into my wardrobe, I tend to have a difficult time doing so in a way that feels organic and curated. Having moved from sunny California 16 years ago, when I didn’t have a single piece of black clothing in my closet — now it’s the reverse — I am, again, seeking color in my life. While mixing and clashing a variety of shades and patterns may work for some, I find that my method of choosing one color and complementing it with neutrals seems to be the best formula for me. And the color of choice this season? Lilac, as seen on the Spring/Summer 2022 Givenchy runway. While it tends to be associated with a saccharine palette and silhouettes, there are plenty of styles this season that are anything but. This is the grown-up version, and I’m ready to start adding some energizing hues to welcome in spring.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief