The end of summer often feels like a return to seriousness, a pause on sun-drenched picnics, long weekends, and spritzing al fresco. And on top of all this, the fashion often reads a bit buttoned-up as well, with breezy separates traded in for workwear staples. But it doesn’t have to be that way, really — especially if this season’s runway collections have anything to say about it. Though designers embraced versatility and practicality for autumn (who can forget the slew of elegant suits that walked the catwalks earlier this year?), they also let loose with some over-the-top looks that will no doubt be fun to dabble in during the latter half of 2022. But how, exactly, does one wear these fall trends in real life?

Step one, naturally, is to pick a look you admire — even if it intimidates you. Thrilling Senior Director of Fashion Brittany Cohen suggests starting with a bright palette. “I am so excited about the emphasis on color that’s sticking around into fall,” she says. “The fall color palette has typically relied on jewel tones such as ruby reds, emerald greens, navy blues, and golden browns. But this year, we get to dress up our fall wardrobe with happy colors like bright pinks and turquoise blues, neon oranges, and yellows.”

If you’re into the idea of vibrant hues but can’t wear them to work, Sense of Shelf Founder Madeline Ritaccio suggests "pairing a bold necklace with a white blouse for the office, then lean into the full neon look over the weekend.” New Classics CEO and Founder Alyssa Lau also turns to balance when styling bold hues. “For everyday wear this fall, I’ll pair a statement neon top with laidback bottoms like classic black trousers or jeans, so that the top can really take the spotlight.”

Beyond zippy tones, there are plenty of splashy trends to experiment with this fall, from made-to-move materials like fringe and feathers to 3-D embellishments including tulle and rhinestones. Ahead, dive into the season’s most daring options — as seen on runways like Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, and JW Anderson — plus shop TZR’s picks for how you can translate them to your everyday life.

Neon Hues

(+) Gabriela Hearst | Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Alexander McQueen INFO 1/2

On The Runway: Neon and fall fashion are two concepts you don’t typically tether together. But for this autumn, designers were all about vibrant shades. At Gabriela Hearst, cashmere sweaters were cut in an electric citrus that’ll perk up your mood, no matter the weather. And at Alexander McQueen, the traditional pantsuit was crafted in an impossibly cheerful neon green. And that’s just a couple of examples — Valentino (hello, Barbiecore pink), Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, and Michael Kors Collection all dipped their toes in the trend, signaling a shift toward a brighter palette come fall.

IRL: Layer a boxy blazer over a neon tank and complete the look with denim and strappy sandals.

Mega Tulle

(+) Carolina Herrera | Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Molly Goddard INFO 1/2

On The Runway: Tulle has always been a guaranteed way to add drama, and this fall there were a few standouts on the runways that make it an irresistible trend to try. Of course, everyone was buzzing about Carolina Herrera, where bursts of tulle around the neck and shoulders proved the perfect contrast to mini hemlines. And Molly Goddard — who is always reliable for this dramatic material — included tulle in several of her catwalk looks, including a voluminous custard-colored skirt topped with a chunky sweater. Whether you go big or make it restrained, fluffy netted fabric adds the perfect amount of oomph to any outfit.

IRL: Anchor a sheer tulle blouse with buttery leather trousers and accessorize with delicate jewelry and platforms.

Fluid Fringe

On The Runway: It’s easy to find fringe, more or less, every season — it’s not a novel concept. But for fall, several designers eschewed the typical fringe cocktail dress and found ways to incorporate it into pieces that you wouldn’t expect; a lavender full skirt with a fringe hem at Bottega Veneta or spilling out from under a sheath like at Christopher Kane, just to name a couple. It’s hard not to feel over-the-top when wearing fringe (in the best way possible), so begin with a statement piece and build from there.

IRL: Tuck a slim ribbed top into a fringe skirt and finish with a sleek shoulder bag and metallic footwear.

Body Bling

(+) PatBo (+) Miu Miu Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

On The Runway: There are few more festive ways to go ‘all out’ than adorning your body in bling. Thankfully, the designers this season are in agreement with this sentiment and looks embellished with crystals and rhinestones abound at the fall shows. At PatBo, glass-like beading was sewn onto pieces for a glistening effect and Miu Miu’s crystal encrusted sheer dresses are currently at the top of everyone’s cocktail party wardrobe wishlist. Don’t reserve this one just for the holidays — sparkle is suitable all year round.

IRL: Layer a crystal mesh dress over a silk slip and finish with minimalist heels and jewelry.

Feathery Textures

(+) Prada Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment (+) JW Anderson Juergen Teller for JW Anderson INFO 1/2

On The Runway: Feathery textures have long signaled extravagance and flamboyance, and this fall there are plenty of iterations to choose from. At Prada, Miuccia Prada enlivened evening coats with the embellishment by banding them around the arms while at JW Anderson, tufted textures resembling a cross between hair and feathers achieved a fun, fluid look. This is the trend that makes getting on the dance floor feel fun again. What’s not to love about that?

IRL: Slip into feathery heels and team with a chic cardigan and cream-colored slacks.