Like fine wine, your personal style only becomes better over time. Not only do you gain a deeper understanding of your likes and dislikes for fashion, but you’re also less prone to following fads just for the sake of looking cool. Take it from the stylish women over 40 on Instagram, who all emit a sense of grace and effortless flair with their every ensemble. Over the years, they’ve refined their fashion palette by honing in on what works for them and what fashion items are actually worth investing in.

For instance, Asian-American fashion gurus Aya Kanai and Eva Chen both deliver relatable everyday outfits that speak to their lives as busy women in New York City. (Their wardrobes include a lot of wintertime-appropriate coats and practical, waterproof shoes.) Meanwhile, you can count on influencers Kim Mitchell, Nimi Nwofor, and Lisa Folawiyo to provide a photo dump of radiant-hued ensembles that reflect their positive energies. As cliché as it may sound, too, confidence is key to rocking any outfit and these creatives exude it full force.

If you’re in need of fresh and authentic style inspiration for the season, look to these aforementioned ladies (and more, below) for guidance. Hit the follow button on their Instagram account, too, so you never miss an outfit post.

Eva Chen, @evachen

About her: Chen is the director of fashion partnerships at Instagram and a children’s book author. In addition to giving her Instagram followers a front-row glimpse into important industry events like New York Fashion Week, she posts relatable mom-life content (like building Lego structures with her kids). She is the creator of the iconic “Eva Chen pose,” where she showcases the shoes she’s wearing along with her handbag (and a snack, usually a fruit) of the day.

Follow her: She’ll keep you informed about the latest fashion trends and mom-life hacks. She’s also a fashion maven who frequently updates her Instagram story with the NYC wardrobe staples you’ll need.

Kim Mitchell, @kimair

About her: Mitchell is the creative director for Quay Australia and is an expert brand strategist. In addition to her design work, she’s an author of a lifestyle site called j'adore couture.

Follow her: Mitchell isn’t afraid to wear unexpected color combinations like neon yellow and hot pink in her street style looks. Therefore, you’ll get plenty of style inspo for how to add bright shades into your ensembles. If you want to attempt a head-to-toe outfit in any popular shade (but don’t know where to start) just take a peek at her #OOTDs on Instagram.

Aya Kanai, @ayakanai

About her: Kanai has held various editorial positions at fashion publications like Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, NYLON, and Teen Vogue. Currently, she is the head of content and editorial partnerships at Pinterest.

Follow her: Her style is a blend of laid-back staples — like knit sweaters and flared/straight-legged jeans — and cool It-girl pieces such as the latest 2022 sneakers in electrifying tones. Plus, you’ll never run out of pose ideas for a photo opp, as she knows how to showcase her ensembles in an authentic and carefree way.

Nimi Nwofor, @nimsdefabulouss

About her: Nwofor’s an esteemed fashion icon based in Abuja, Nigeria. The influencer is known for her luxurious personal style. She’s also a wife and mother of six: four boys and two girls.

Follow her: Figure-hugging ensembles and two-piece sets are the core of Nwofor’s style on Instagram. The influencer creates head-to-toe lavish looks with luxe accessories like a tiny Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag. Her daily outfits often feature a pair of oversized sunglasses or one of 2022’s most popular handbags, too.

Ana Pejkanovic, @marchandmayblog

About her: Pejkanovic is a curvy fashion influencer who is a mom, wife, and YouTuber. The sophisticated blogger resides in Alberta, Canada, and has a growing list of Instagram followers.

Follow her: Are you looking for sleek business casual outfits and cozy loungewear sets to change into after a day of work? If you said yes, follow Pejkanovic. She is the ultimate source for minimalistic outfit ideas that work for any 9-to-5. Before any more spoilers are given out, tap follow on her Instagram account ASAP.

Caroline de Maigret, @carolinedemaigret

About her: Maigret is a notable French international model and music producer. She walked in runway shows for Chanel, Dior, Hermès, Valentino, and Balenciaga. She was also featured in countless other French and international magazines, such as Vogue Brazil, Vogue Italia, and Elle.

Follow her: If you’re curious about what it’s like to sit front row at Paris Couture Week or how it feels to travel around the world, Maigret will show you firsthand. For instance, she posted about her experience at the Chanel couture show and the tweed ensemble she wore to the event on Instagram. Her social media account is a never-ending photo dump of polished designer pieces.

Tennille Murphy, @thetennillelife_

About her: Murphy is a profound gray-hair beauty icon, who proudly sports her silver curls. She’s an interior design turned flight attendant. Murphy has a site called The Tennille Life, where she shares her passions for clean beauty, her favorite plant-based recipes, and her love for fashion.

Follow her: She’s seemingly a guru in everything. Her photos feature her favorite beauty products and her go-to healthy dishes. She also has an extensive collection of athleisure pieces. Overall, Murphy has a relaxed-fit wardrobe everyone can relate to.

Kat Farmer, @doesmybumlook40

About her: Farmer is a London-based blogger and influencer. She’s also a stylist on the British TV miniseries You Are What You Wear. She’s an author of a book that will be published in March 2022 called Get Changed.

Follow her: Farmer has a penchant for jacket and dress combos. She has a collection of exquisite floral printed frocks, edgy black leather jackets, and sleek blazers that you’ll want to immediately add into your own closet. Luckily, she tags the brands for each item that she wears, so you can easily buy your favorite piece.

Lisa Folawiyo, @lisafolawiyo

About her: Folawiyo is a Nigerian fashion designer, who founded her label Jewel by Lisa in 2005. She’s an entrepreneurial trailblazer who incorporates traditional West African textile into her jewelry designs through the use of sequin and bead embellishments.

Follow her: Prints, prints, prints. Folawiyo is an expert in pairing unexpected patterns and vivid shades together for an electrifying look. Even in her most casual outfits, where she’s wearing a simple black turtleneck, you can find her sporting an animal print coat on top along with leather bottoms and cool red sneakers.

Erica Davies, @erica_davies

About her: Davies was a former fashion editor of The Sun and was an executive fashion editor for News International. Now, she’s focused on creating style content for her 182k Instagram followers.

Follow her: Her Insta feed features the coziest fall outfits — think classic tan coats and oversized cottagecore cardigans. She also mastered the whole “wear your sweater as a scarf” fashion hack. Davies also has a love for whimsical dresses with balloon skirts, which she styles underneath her stylish outerwear.

Folake Kuye Huntoon, @stylepantry

About her: Huntoon has always been head-over-heels for the world of fashion. In 2009, she first started posting her daily outfits online, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Follow her: Her Instagram feed is a roster of rainbow-colored outfits, and often the look is accompanied with a cool accessory. All of her photos have an identical layout that features two different poses side-by-side, so you get a full view of her chic ensembles. (You know you’re in for an aesthetically pleasing Insta account when there is a common theme.)

Alexandra Lapp, @alexandralapp

About her: The German model and influencer documents her penchant for timeless pieces — from brands like Celine, Chanel, and Gucci — along with the latest trends on her Instagram.

Follow her: Lapp delivers numerous style tips on how to incorporate trends into your everyday outfits. She has a knack for merging basic staples like knit sweaters and long-sleeve tops with elegant coats and chic hats to create a more glamorous attire.

Tamu McPherson, @tamumcpherson

About her: McPherson has traveled the world. She was born in Jamaica, raised in New York, and now resides in Milan. The creative is also the founder of Shoe Up For Justice, a site where she sells her archive of fashionable shoes. (She donates all the proceeds from her footwear sales to a social justice organization.) In addition, she's the founder of All The Pretty Birds, which is a content community for a multicultural audience.

Follow her: If you thought Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner styled matching sets flawlessly, wait until you see the numerous looks that McPherson curates. She gravitates towards 2022’s buzziest color trend of optimism hues like fuschia, warm yellows, and emerald greens.

Füsun Lindner, @fusunlindner

About her: Lindner is a Munich-based fashion influencer. Her website Short Stories & Skirts highlights her love for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle. On the About Me page, she states: “Short Stories & Skirts is a reflection of my world and also an homage to all strong women out there who, despite their versatile life roles and challenges preserve their personality and style without giving up.”

Follow her: Minimalists will find their haven within Linder’s Instagram of silky blouses, sleek coordinated sets, and cozy knits. She knows how to transform a casual item into an eye-catching ensemble. For instance, in the photo above, she styled a simple cream-colored hoodie with a graphite gray coat and white tailored trousers for a stunningly polished look.

Norma Mwamuka, @original_mangu

About her: Mwamuka is a curvy fashion influencer. She makes the streets her own personal catwalk and is a fearless style queen who likes to put her own twist on the latest fashion trends.

Follow her: Two words to describe Mwamuka’s fashion: vibrant and classy. She has a talent for combining the most radiant-hued pieces into the funkiest of ensembles. She’s also fond of maximalist designs such as checker and animal prints. Browse through her Insta feed for tips on how to work patterns and bold shades like neon yellows and emerald green into your everyday outfits.