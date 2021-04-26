With fashion month over weeks ago, you’re likely in need of some fresh spring style inspiration. Well, you’re in luck, because the final night of the 2021 award show season is here to provide just that. And if you tuned in to the star-studded event, you probably noticed that exaggerated shoulders at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards were the statement style that stood out from the rest.

If you follow the trend cycle closely, it’s probably not a huge shock that a handful of celebrities opted for the eye-catching shoulder look for the 2021 Oscars. Because as it turns out, the silhouette has been prominent in the fashion scene for some time now. For starters, the puff-sleeve trend has been gaining momentum over the past few years, and by the looks of it, isn’t slowing down any time soon. And as of late, dramatic, structured shoulders dominated at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 where designers like Balmain, Givenchy, and Coperni (just to name a few) showcased the trendy style.

Below, take a glimpse of the exaggerated shoulder dresses that made their way to the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars. Don’t be afraid to test-drive the look yourself this season with a blouse or summery dress.

The Exaggerated Shoulder Trend At The 2021 Oscars: Regina King

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

The shoulders on Regina King’s custom Louis Vuitton baby blue dress were about as exaggerated as it gets. Oh, and it only took a cool 140 hours to make.

The Exaggerated Shoulder Trend At The 2021 Oscars: Laura Allen

Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images

Laura Allen’s shoulders on her red gown were more on the subtle side, however, they were eye-catching nonetheless.

The Exaggerated Shoulder Trend At The 2021 Oscars: Mollye Asher

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Producer Mollye Asher proved the puff-sleeve shoulder trend is still going strong with her romantic black gown.

The Exaggerated Shoulder Trend At The 2021 Oscars: Eryn Krueger Mekash

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The tulle statement shoulders on makeup artist Eryn Krueger Mekash’s black lace gown brought her whole look to the next level.