This Simple Outfit Makes Styling A Corset Way Less Intimidating

A corset is probably not a priority on your fall shopping list right now. This often-constricting underpinning doesn’t have the shiniest track record when it comes to comfortability. Its history of placing a tad too much emphasis on slimming down a woman’s waist silhouette can make the idea of how to style a corset feel anti-feminist in a way — but that mood (and approach) seems to be shifting. For starters, designers have reimagined this boudoir-inspired staple for the modern age with iterations that integrate stretchier fabrics, artistic detailing, as well as unique textures and prints.

The biggest indicator that corsetry is a trend worth investing in, however, is by looking at the streets or on Instagram. Over the last several years, bustier tops have pushed beyond the borders of the bedroom and into the daylight as a legitimate layering piece. Celebrity trendsetters like Bella Hadid and Rihanna normalized the idea of wearing a corset with an oversized blazer and vintage jeans. In turn, influencers and fashion week attendees styled their bustiers in other innovative ways, layered over everyday pieces like white button-down shirts and printed dresses. All this to say, the 2021 corsets look quite different from their 19th century predecessors — and for the better.

If you’re wondering how you’d style the bodycon garment during the colder months, there are several outfits you can try. If you live in Miami or Los Angeles, simply wear your corset with a skirt or pants. Should you reside somewhere that’s prone to snowstorms like New York City, layer it over a statement collar blouse or underneath a blazer. Ahead, find 13 brilliant ways you can rock a corset on the daily.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Over A Tailored Jacket

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once the temperatures drop, don’t be afraid to stack your layers. One genius way to make your corset more work-friendly is by wearing it over a tailored jacket. (Make sure to size up for optimal breathing room.)

With Shiny Leather & Statement Jewelry

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Make your next corset outfit even more impactful by throwing on a shiny leather coat and accessorizing with an all-out necklace stack. Then, finish off your look with a pair of hoop earrings and statement-making headwear.

Belt-Like Action

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turn your billowy sweater dress into a figure-hugging one by pairing it with an underbust corset. The dicey garment will basically serve the same purpose as a chunky belt, accentuating your waist in an unconventional, street style-worthy manner.

Standout Suiting

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Do you want to know the simplest way to liven up a classic suit? Add a corset. This layering trick adds dimension in a unique way and is best achieved by wearing it over a tee, thin sweater, or button-down shirt.

With Autumnal Staples

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A vintage-inspired corset is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of what goes best with a leather jacket and wool scarf, but as proven above, it works. For cooler weather, consider layering a second-skin turtleneck underneath.

Over A T-Shirt Dress

Corsets intrinsically feel old-world and feminine, which is why they are the perfect candidate for styling with something that contrasts. Next time, layer it over an oversized T-shirt dress to bring definition to your silhouette. This is a simple but Instagram-worthy outfit.

In Place Of A Bodysuit

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bodysuits and jeans are a common combination to throw together without having to worry about tucking or pulling. In the spirit of mixing things up, swap out your one-piece for a corset this fall. Unsurprisingly, it makes for a chic weekend outing ensemble.

Denim Nouveau

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When you slip into a long-sleeve dress, it's not an automatic thought to layer something fitted over the top. But, adding a contrasting corset is a cool way to break up a printed style.

As A WFH Upgrade

To mix up your work-from-home style, try skipping your usual biker shorts or sweats for relaxed trousers and a structured top.

Below A Leather Jacket

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Corsets and leather jackets are two edgy staples that can balance out an ultra-feminine dress. Pick your favorite fancy floral number and layer something sleek and structured on top.

Pop of Print

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No need to stick to neutrals — a floral corset is a perfectly fine (and fun) way to embrace the look for fall. Layer on a shrunken cardigan for an extra on-trend take for fall/winter 2021 season.

'90s-Inspired

Denim on denim was perfected in the '90s by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, but you can bring it into the current year, too. A denim bustier can be styled with jeans for a matchy-matchy look, or with trousers for something a little bit more subdued.

Over A Statement Collar Blouse

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Every outfit is made more interesting when you add in a third piece. Finish off your go-to statement collar button-down top with a corset. You can also leave the lower half of the blouse unbuttoned for a final playful touch.