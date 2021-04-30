For the overachievers out there, you likely already bought your Mother’s Day gifts weeks, or even months, in advance. (Not fair.) For everyone else, there’s a mad scramble to pick out a cute item or two that doesn’t resemble something you’d find on Duane Reade’s shelves. If this year you’ve fallen into this latter group — not to worry. TZR’s tapped Mytheresa’s Fashion Buying Director Tiffany Hsu on the best last-minute fashion gifts for mothers. Who better to provide insights than someone who decides, and predicts, what shoppers actually want.

Hsu shares what’s currently sitting in her own virtual shopping cart, and easily groups items to buy into three categories. (Because, when you’re pressed for time, it helps to know what category your mom can fall into.) Perhaps she’s the homebody who likes to read and garden — a cozy shawl might be right up her alley. Or she’s the C-suite executive leading a 200-person team — in that case, she might want a watch to keep track of time. Regardless of her title, however, there’s something for every mama out there. Plus, no matter what you get her, she’ll exclaim how much she appreciates it. That’s the best thing about moms — they provide unconditional love.

Scroll on to check out some genius last-minute fashion gift ideas. Pro tip: Mytheresa’s shipping usually takes no longer than three business days, so you’ll get your order fast. If you’re in need of more shopping ideas, check out these 14 Mother’s Day beauty products that will impress even the most hard-to-buy-for makeup and skincare-obsessed mamas.

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: The Homebody Mom

“Luxurious shawls and candles such as the ones by Loewe, as well as La Mer skincare products, are high up on my gifting list.”

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: The Fashionista Mom

“For a very fashion-conscious mom, I would look into handbags. Bottega Veneta and Loewe offer beautiful options with signature twists. In sticking to neutral colors, the pieces remain very chic and understated.”

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: The Investment Piece

“Jewelry is always a wonderful gift option. The pieces by Suzanne Kalan, Spinelli Kilcollin, and Eéra are very unique and special and can be kept and passed down in the family for decades to come.”