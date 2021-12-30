Those who keep track of impactful celebrity outfits, you’re probably familiar with Christopher John Rogers’ joyful creations. The Black American designer and 2021 CFDA Fashion Award winner has a penchant for designing pieces with an irresistibly colorful appeal. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, you might be surprised to realize that the designer has become an A-list favorite on the red carpet and beyond, with many celebrities wearing Christopher John Rogers’ most decadent creations in their off time. Scroll ahead for a crash course on Rogers’ design principles, evidenced by seven top-notch looks from your favorite trendsetting stars like Lady Gaga and Tracee Ellis Ross.

“I think about legacy a lot,” Rogers told TZR in 2020. “Beyond silhouette or the fact that we like to use color, I want my legacy to be more about what we represent as a brand and the people that we champion. I want to be here in 10, 20, 30 years and have a brand that lasts the test of time.” The designer is recognized for the fearless use of flamboyant, joyful colors and unconventional silhouettes — but what’s notable about his bold looks is how wearable they are, even in their extravagance. This quality earned him a loyal following from celebrity stylists and, subsequently, their clients. Rogers famously designed Kamala Harris’ purple ensemble, which she wore to the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2020. “I think the work that we do carries a lot of nuance to it — a lot of color, a lot of volume, more often than not,” the designer told W in November 2020. “It definitely requires people to look at you; whether or not they enjoy what they’re looking at is a different story.”

Are you ready to see how your favorite fashion icons wore Christopher John Rogers over the years? Then keep scrolling for a medley of impactful, multi-chromatic looks, ahead.

Dua Lipa

On Dec.29, the pop star shared a carousel of island vacation photos on her Instagram. One of her off-duty vacay outfits was a vibrant, multi-print sweater dress designed by Rogers. The maxi number provided room for movement, allowing the star to comfortably situate herself in the cushiony chair. She completed the look with a pair of metallic Miu Miu heels and a duo of chunky rings from Dans Les Rues.

Gwyneth Paltrow

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In November 2021, Paltrow appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a subtly colorful Christopher John Rogers dress. Her piece, which came from the brand’s Cruise 2022 collection, featured colorful paillettes all over the skirt that added a disco vibe to the slinky black silhouette. The actor complemented her frock with a pair of deep blue, velvety kitten heel mules from Tamara Mellon.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross is a devout Christopher John Rogers fan — she even interviewed the designer to honor his CFDA Fashion Awards nomination in 2020. One of her most memorable looks was the one she wore to the “Embrace Your Ish” event in September 2019: A puffy silk and skirt silk-taffeta ensemble in Roger’s signature hibiscus-pink color. (Although the actor doesn’t shy away from the designer’s less colorful fare, too.) Ross teamed her vibrant co-ords with matching hot pink sandal heels from ANDREA WAZEN for extra impact.

Rihanna

In September 2019, RiRi attended a Fenty Beauty event in South Korea and wore a peachy-orange ruched strapless dress from Christopher John Rogers’ Spring 2020 collection. Her look was complete with a pair of barely-there Manolo Blahnik sandals and slinky Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier frames.

Lady Gaga

(+) Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Gaga is known for her fearless fashion choices — so her affinity for Christopher John Roger’s statement styles comes as no surprise. For the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, the multi-talented celeb wore an emerald green top and skirt ensemble made from high-sheen taffeta material. Almost a year later, she sported the brand’s strawberry dress while in New York City, en route to a performance with Tony Bennett. And, of course, she had to complete the look with a pair of sky-high platform boots from Pleaser Shoes.

Kamala Harris

Rob Carr/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Fashion surely isn’t the U.S. Vice President’s main concern, however, Harris demonstrated her impeccable taste as she put together an impactful look for the inauguration ceremony. On Jan. 20, 2021, she arrived at the U.S. Capitol outfitted in a custom-made purple ensemble, courtesy of — you guessed it — Christopher John Rogers. (The purple hue was a nod to the Women's Suffrage Movement, a color that was often worn by women fighting to gain the right to vote in the early 20th century.) Finally, Harris added gravitas to her otherwise vibrant look with a set of patent leather pumps from Sergio Hudson.

Zendaya

Zendaya, aka the reigning queen of red carpet fashion, attended 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in a color-blocked black and purple gown from Christopher John Rogers’ Fall 2020 line. She matched it with an amethyst cushion necklace from Bvlgari and luxe, black velvet Christian Louboutin pumps with crystal heart appliquéd on the toe box.