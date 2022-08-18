Since launching in 1999, Scandinavian label GANNI has steadily become known for its clever designs comprised of craftcore-inspired, crocheted pieces, whimsical dresses, and directional denim from recycled and low-impact fabrics. Also in that time, its founders, Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup, have made a habit of seeking out some of the most conversation-worthy collaborations with brands such as Ahluwalia, New Balance, Vestiaire Collective, and Juicy Couture. But the gift that just seems to keep on giving is the Levi’s x GANNI collection, which has just entered its third partnership cycle and has Emma Chamberlain fronting the campaign.

According to a press release, the collection was inspired by Mother Nature, hence the verdant backdrop in the campaign photos, and is squarely focused on sustainability. The eight-piece collection of pastel-colored dresses, jackets, and trousers was made with water-saving techniques and at least 55% certified organic cotton and natural dyes from plants and minerals.

“GANNI and Levi’s are such natural partners. We love the optimism, irreverence, and approachability that GANNI infuses in their designs — and our shared commitment to sustainability, which is front and center in our latest feel-good collaboration,” Levi’s Chief Product Officer Karyn Hillman said. “The collection is full of easy-to-wear instant classics that are as cool as they are comfortable.”

Levi’s x GANNI

In the past, the brands have worked together to make a rental-only, upcycled denim capsule collection and a line of jeans and dresses in classic blue hues — each time nailing the Scandi-cool-meets-all-American aesthetic. “I can’t believe this is our third collaboration with Levi’s, it’s such a testament to the power of working together! We have been aligned on our visions from the very beginning, and we continue to grow and learn from each other,” GANNI’s Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup said.

The Levi’s x GANNI collection was included in GANNI’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Copenhagen Fashion Week in August and is available for purchase online now in sizes XS to 3XL. See and shop the happy styles, ahead.

