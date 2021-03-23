Tracee Ellis Ross Styled These Sought-After Shoes In An Unconventional Way

Remember getting dressed up and going places? Sigh. During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, trying new outfit combos might’ve lost some of the magical luster it once had, as working from home doesn’t inspire the same amount of fashion experimentation that going into an office might. If you are desperately craving a dose of fashion inspo, never fear Tracee Ellis Ross is here. For her recent virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ross styled herself in an oversized red suit from S.R. Studio. LA. CA.’s Spring/Summer 2021 couture collection. The fun didn’t stop at her vibrant two-piece, however. As opposed to a traditional stiletto or flat, Ross paired her baggy suit with a pair of utilitarian lace-up boots from the mega-hyped collab The North Face x Gucci. Her self-composed look of bold silhouettes and unconventional pairings can only be described as a stroke of fashion genius. Ross’ ensemble might even encourage you to dust off your favorite going-out ensemble and transform it into a professional look fit for your next Zoom call.

In a backyard photo shoot shared on Instagram, the actor posed in her ruby red two-piece and revealed her styled look wasn’t entirely a solo mission. Ross’ longtime stylist and industry legend Karla Welch — her A-list roster includes the likes of Karlie Kloss, Olivia Wilde, and Justin Bieber — apparently threw the couture suit over Ross’ garden gate in a COVID-safe, not-so-covert fashion operation. Clothes aside, the rest of the look was up to Ross to style, and she used her own closet and fashion instincts to complete the look. Inspired by the cherry color of her suit, Ross chose a pair of archival Celine red hoop earrings (from the Phoebe Philo days). Her chunky The North Face x Gucci boots peeked out from underneath her wide-leg trousers, putting her inventive outfit on full display.

The Pattern Beauty founder later dialed into the interview and joked with Fallon that she was “so jealous that [he was] in the studio!” Despite the convo taking place over a video chat, Ross still saw this interview opportunity as a chance to flex her fashion prowess. The takeaway here for you? At-home dressing can be fun and you don’t have to wear the same work-from-home uniform every single day. Ross’ exact high-fashion suit was hand-picked by Welch and isn’t available to purchase, but you can still shop similar two-piece sets, below. In addition, Ross’ exact boots are available for purchase and for those who want to spice up their Zoom-call ensembles with just jewelry — you can shop similar red earrings.

