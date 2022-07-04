Another fashion week has arrived, with the Paris shows having commenced with gusto. The week kicked off with the Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collections from Paco Rabanne, Patou, and Alaïa before heading into the couture shows of Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, and Giambattista Valli. But this roundup is less about the shows themselves as it is those who are attending them, as the best street style at Fall/Winter 2022 Couture Week is rife with chic outfit inspiration.

To give you an idea of what the vibe is so far, here’s what is known: Social media has shown acrobatic entertainment and a lavishly elegant dance party thrown by Chaumet, a luxury French jewelry and watch label. And, on the runway of Patou, there was a myriad of airy, elegant garb mixed with mini dresses and crop tops in a coordinated palette, as well as an appearance from Julia Fox in a sharply contrasting, printed bodycon number. The most high-profile attendees went through multiple outfit changes to attend various shows throughout the day, making for an even bigger pot of looks to siphon inspiration from.

Here’s a round up of their looks, which include a mix of serious suiting and old Hollywood aesthetics. Don’t miss the canny mélange of these with this year’s low- and high-key trends, such as platform heels, bold denim pants, and coordinated sets.

Ahead, see below the street stylers who have lured the lens so far this week.

Day 1

Darrel Hunter

On July 3, Karlie Kloss made a catwalk out of the sidewalk in a highly glamorous, hooded white blouse, which she paired with smart, high-waisted pants in black and color-coordinated shoes and accessories.

Darrel Hunter

Chriselle Lim incorporated similar notes of old Hollywood glamour, as well as this year’s platform shoe trend, to attend the Paco Rabanne show.

Darrel Hunter

This showgoer focused on two of this year’s rising trends: bold denim silhouettes and PVC heels.

Darrel Hunter

Jazzelle Zanaughtti makes the case for a sexy metallic dress, which can be balanced by bold accessories, such as knee-high leather boots and dad sunglasses, in a contrasting hue.

Darrel Hunter

These two coordinated their outfits, both seemingly inspired by traditional African silhouettes and color combinations.

Darrel Hunter

There is perhaps no other garment as instantly glamorous as a headscarf. See the accessory here with a solid knit dress for an understated appeal.

Darrel Hunter

Coordinated sets can similarly serve as a shorthand method for looking put-together in a snap. They may also serve as a canvas for your accessories, such as a pair of statement shoes, an intricate belt, and a luxe-looking handbag, as seen here.

Darrel Hunter

While traversing the streets of the city, Zita d’Hauteville looked like she came straight out of a 1950s Dior lookbook in a belted A-line skirt and sweater from Patou.

Darrel Hunter

This is proof that a minimalist outfit can make a big impact with striking accessories and a bold, red lip color.

Darrel Hunter

Even in the height of summer, the power suit still reigns supreme. Style it for the season with a bralette, like here.