As soon as you saw Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement outfit, you knew her approach to maternity wear would be anything but ordinary. (In the debut photo, her baby bump peeked out from underneath a pink Chanel puffer coat). There’s an automatic assumption that if you’re expecting a child, you can’t wear what you love anymore and have to resort to oversized tops and leggings — in short, the joy of dressing up is gone. However, Rihanna and her maternity outfits challenge this notion as all her pregnancy looks share one theme in common: her baby bump is never hidden beneath layers of clothing. The singer has found clever ways to incorporate her love for sultry pieces into her everyday ensembles.

For instance, to celebrate her beauty brand’s launch at Ulta stores, RiRi wore a custom Coperni silver crop top and skirt set. She purposefully drew attention to her belly with a crystal chain belt. On a separate night, while out to dinner, Rihanna wore a tiny pair of leather shorts and a matching leather jacket. She skipped wearing a shirt in favor of a bralette, which in all likelihood was much more comfortable to wear. The singer isn’t afraid to embrace her changing body and these two looks alone prove that she’ll wear whatever she likes while pregnant.

Ahead, see all the times Rihanna celebrated her baby bump and stayed true to her personal, edgy style.

A Full Leather Look

Rihanna went for a full head-to-toe leather ensemble for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. She wore a full custom-made Alexander Wang outfit, which included an oversized jacket, crystal-embellished bikini top, and a micro miniskirt. For shoes, she wore Amina Muaddi’s thigh-high boots. She completed the attire with various diamond accessories from Eera and Coperni x Gentle Monster’s sunglasses.

A Sparkly Two-Piece Set

Rihanna celebrated the launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta stores in glistening silver co-ords. She wore a custom Coperni look, which was inspired by the French brand’s Spring 2022 runway collection. A diamond belly chain by Messika Jewelry wrapped around her belly.

A Cutout Jumpsuit

The singer wore an electric blue Stella McCartney cutout jumpsuit and posed for an #OOTD shot while in Paris. She paired the eye-catching piece with blue sunglasses from Gucci. To balance out the brightness of her one-piece and shades, she wore an olive green coat — also from Stella McCartney.

A Sheer Dress

For Dior’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show, Rihanna stepped out in a custom sheer LBD from the fashion house. She added her own flair by styling the delicate piece with a lingerie set from Savage X Fenty. She wrapped a leather jacket around herself and wore Amina Muaddi’s black boots and layers of jewelry from Dior, Chrome Hearts, Neil Lane, Jacquie Aiche, and Maria Tash.

A Bold Red Carpet Ensemble

For Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show, Rihanna graced the red carpet with her beau A$AP Rocky. The singer effortlessly pulled off a crop top and gave her stamp of approval on it being maternity wear-appropriate. She styled the attire with three other Gucci pieces: a lilac faux fur coat, dragon-embroidered pants, and a silver headpiece. Briony Raymond’s Estate Cross Necklace and other pendants completed her front-row look.

A Going-Out Dress

RiRi dazzled in a vintage monogram black Gucci LBD for the brand’s runway show after-party. She carried a matching sparkling beaded bag and donned the same purple furry coat from before. She accessorized with layers of Orlov jewelry and a Lang Antiques Diamond Cross Pendant.

A Luxe Animal Print Coat

The singer has a variety of chic coats in her closet. For a day out in New York City, she chose a leopard print Vetements fleece jacket to keep her warm. She finished the look with her trusty R13 black baseball cap and a pair of furry leather mules from Saint Laurent.

A ‘70s Street Style Moment

Rihanna tapped into the ‘70s style with a headscarf and sunglasses for a dinner at Nobu. Her top and jacket appeared to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Rams winning the 2022 Super Bowl. (The team’s colors are royal blue and gold.) She brought a polished touch to her outfit with white pointed heels.

A Radiant Ombré Set

Rihanna wore a stringy ombré top from The Attico with sequin pants at the Fenty Beauty and Skin event. She glammed up the attire further with colorful diamond jewelry and a sparkly body chain.

A Crop Cardigan Top

The singer, who dined at Giorgio Baldi yet again, wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli animal print coat with baggy blue jeans. Her cropped cardigan top was from Fendi while her printed cap was from Awake NY.