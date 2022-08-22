For those crisp, early weeks of autumn, transitioning your wardrobe can be a bit of a headache. Namely, because the weather is finicky: While it’s not chilly enough to bring out the big coats and cashmere sweaters, it’s not sandals and breezy dress weather either. Those in-between weeks and months often feel like a test of your styling skills and determining something like, say, how to wear a mini skirt in cold weather can be a tad puzzling. Thankfully, it’s a closet staple that adapts to changing seasons quite well; you just need to shift everything else in your outfit.

Wardrobe stylist Donna Lisa has a few helpful rules of thumb when introducing the mini skirt to your autumn look. “I like to keep it balanced — so a crop top is a hard no unless it’s a long sleeve sweater. And adding in a warm accessory like a scarf or cozy socks and boots is also a must,” she notes. “My favorite way to style a mini skirt once temperatures cool down is with tights and/or a chunky tall boot. Leg warmers or chunky socks with platform loafers are another fun winter add-on for minis.”

On the Fall/Winter 2022 runways, mini skirts made a surprisingly notable appearance despite being a traditionally warm-weather staple. At Molly Goddard, plaid cardigans were teamed with distressed floral minis and leggings. Meanwhile, over at Off-White, a black leather mini and matching crop top made an appearance with an oversized white fleece bomber and snow boots. For a more traditional take, consider Courrèges, which sent models out in slim-fitted mock-neck tops, mini skirts, and over-the-knee boots (among the more wearable ways to wear your mini in cold weather). And I’d be remiss not to mention Miu Miu and its viral micro mini of the last year, which was paired to perfection this season with preppy tennis sweaters and oversized coats.

(+) Miu Miu FW22 Runway | Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Chanel FW 22Runway | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis//Getty Images INFO 1/2

And off the runways and magazine pages and within retail shops, the mini skirt is already finding its footing for the season ahead. “We just received a corduroy Isabel Marant mini skirt for fall in an unexpected aqua color way,” Pilot & Powell Co-founder Coeli Hilferty tells TZR. “My business partner Kathryn and I love the idea of playing with minis in the fall and winter seasons. Paired with an oversized sweater or a relaxed workman’s style shirt, this skirt instantly becomes an easy staple for cooler days.” Hilferty adds that a mini can also be used as a foundation piece this season. “It can play up to the main attraction of an interesting top or loafer,” she says. With this dose of encouragement in mind, continue ahead for six easy ways you can still wear a mini skirt when the weather’s cold.

Swap In A Turtleneck

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

There are few outfit layering conundrums that a turtleneck can’t resolve — it’s versatile and warms you up quickly (especially if you’re pairing it with a short hemline). For those early days of autumn when the temperatures are turning crisp, pair a black turtleneck with a pleated khaki mini and add in fall accessories like a pair of scrunched socks and penny loafers. To offset the all-neutral palette, try a cheery bag in a zippy citrus hue.

Commit To A Color Scheme

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

The vibe of a mini skirt is easily shifted from summer to fall with separates that incorporate autumnal colors, prints, and materials. Begin with a red plaid mini as your base, and bring in a burnt orange blouse for a palette that nods to the changing seasons. Toss a boxy brown blazer on top and finish the combination with a black leather bag and lug-sole boots. Want to add a twinge of ‘90s-inspired flair? Include a simple black choker necklace.

Go Above (The Knee) And Beyond

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Make 2022 the year when you finally take the plunge and invest in a pair of over-the-knee boots. Despite their boldness, this dramatic footwear look is surprisingly versatile. Case in point: When styled with a mini skirt, the height of the boots offset the short hemline, making it easier to wear a mini skirt well into the cooler months of autumn. Wear the duo with a simple blouse and collared jacket for a polished finish.

Make Your Match

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

While the idea of a skirt suit might conjure visuals of politicians or prep school uniforms, this matching set can be translated to real life when styled with artful prints and accessories. Veronica Beard’s botanical embroidered jacket and mini skirt set is designed in olive green and faded lavenders, making it feel less skewed toward summer and more appropriate for autumn. Mix the two with a crewneck sweater and croc-embossed boots for sleek texture.

Double Up On Accessories

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

For many, the arrival of September signals tights weather — but if you tend to dread this tough-to-style accessory, why not shake things up a bit and try a new combination? This season, style your mini skirt with a pair of sheer tights and layer ribbed socks on top (when worn with loafers, the result is undeniably chic). Up top, a boxy blazer with pointed shoulders should do the trick.

Liven Up Your Outerwear

Edward Berthelot/WireImage/Getty Images

Big city commuters, I see you and know it’s all too easy to lean on head-to-toe-neutrals when there are cold, rainy commutes to contend with. But if you’re looking for a way to incorporate more energy in your look, remember that prints are always the answer. Grab a mini skirt in a festive pattern and layer in a coat with a contrasting print. The secret to tying it all together? A graphic band tee (and white boots don’t hurt, either).

Style Back-To-School Staples

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

It’s probably been several years (or decades) since you ‘returned to school’ — but that doesn’t mean September doesn’t give you nostalgia for the occasion. Translate this sentiment to your wardrobe and bring in items that feel like a nod to collegiate fashion. A khaki mini skirt pairs well with a French blue button down plus, a sweeping black coat screams elegance. On the accessory front, try a buckle belt, white socks, and low-heel pumps.