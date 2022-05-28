How I’m Taking Canadian Tuxedos To The Next Level

If you’re seeking to upgrade your basics, then look no further than your favorite pair of blues and a matching top. It may seem contradictory to call head-to-toe dungarees a statement, but going all-in on any material can be a daunting commitment. I first fell in love with the sturdy fabric in high school, when I decided that refurbishing denim was going to be my “side hustle.” My best friend and I started buying up every piece of thrift-shop denim we could to bleach, stud, tie, dye, etc. Jeans became my kryptonite and my mission ever since has been wearing them in cool, updated ways. Enter, my obsession with finding new Canadian tuxedo outfit ideas.

The origin of this all-American suit is a custom denim set made by Levi’s for star Bing Crosby in the ‘50s after he was denied entry into a Vancouver hotel for wearing denim-on-denim. Ever since, the blue jean ensemble has had a plethora of iconic pop culture moments. With the Y2K resurgence bringing back so many maximalist looks, it’s hard to ignore one of the modern denim moments of our generation: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s denim red carpet look. For the Spring 2022 season brands like Blumarine, Loewe, and Versace have created many moments on the runways that recall that of the couple’s ensemble.

And most recently, Julia Fox has been monopolizing the Canadian tuxedo trend including a Schiaparelli look that complemented Kanye’s for the couture show, as well as a homemade denim bralette and jeans, and a viral grocery run complete with a denim bag and boots.

For those not feeling as exploratory as Fox, there are still exciting ways to spice up your everyday jean pieces. Recently, I’ve taken to the challenge of wearing denim duos — even trios! — in new ways. So I’m here to share what I’ve learned and some of my go-to combos.

Denim Vest & Jeans

As a recent adopter of vest life, I have been on the hunt for chic options. Pairing a longline silhouette with jeans is an easy way to incorporate more denim in the warmer weather months. Matching the washes is the best way to make the full look polished, even if it isn’t sold as a full set. Accent the look with bright, bold accessories to dress it up and keep it seasonally appropriate.

Denim Jacket & Skirt

Opt for a shirt or jacket tucked into a matching midi skirt for a full look. Coordinate the washes and pick one piece to have an interesting silhouette, be it puffy sleeves or a layered skirt. Adding neutral accessories — think chunky flip flop, oversized sunglass, and easy belt bag — is a fantastic way to finish the look.

Denim Corset/Bra & Jeans

If you’re ambitious enough to go full-on Julia Fox or Dua Lipa, then this Diesel look is for you. A denim bra top or corset top is a daring, and very on trend, way to wear denim today. Denim accessories were all over the runways in February from brands like Loewe, Fendi, and Balmain, and it seems they’re only going to be getting more popular when fall approaches. Speaking as a chronic maximalist, this is a must add-to-cart.

Denim Shirt & Shorts

For the height of the summer months, jean shorts and a matching button-down are a foolproof pairing. Wear the shirt open with a bra top but choose a longer, looser bottom to keep the effect elevated. If you love a kitschy accessory like me, finish the look off with a covetable denim mule and vintage-inspired chain belt.

White-Washed Denim

For an elevated version of the trend, look for a crisp ivory or white wash. Only buttoning the top button of your top is not only trending, but also makes for a breezier and cooler look. A styling note: Include a netted black mule and coordinating woven bag. This look feels clean, updated, and minimal but still very trendy. Cueing this up in my post-Memorial Day ‘fits.

Denim Vest & Skirt

Now that we’ve established my current obsession with vests, this easy-going denim look is next on my list. Throwing together a matching denim vest and midi is a fool proof way to update the Canadian tuxedo. Add a belt to give the silhouette some shape and finish off with your go-to boots and a stand-out bag because, in my world, every look needs a statement accessory!