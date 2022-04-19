Nicole Kidman is not afraid to make a bold fashion statement on the red carpet. Over the last three decades, the actor has worn everything from glitzy beaded frocks to custom couture creations. For her most recent public appearance at The Northman LA premiere, Kidman wore a feather dress from Prada. The mustard-hued number was adorned with salmon-colored feather embellishments on both shoulders, which was a subtle reference to the house’s Fall 2022 runway collection.

On April 18, Kidman attended the high-profile premiere alongside her husband, musician Keith Urban. For the occasion, she picked out the aforementioned bold frock, which also featured beaded floral motif embroidery on the skirt. The gown was custom designed for Kidman — although the nearly identical feather detailing can be spotted in several looks throughout Prada’s Fall/Winter 2022 range. The actor teamed her flashy gown with a silver clutch, also from Prada, and accessorized with a pair of croc-effect earrings and a diamond-encrusted Serpentes Tassel ring from ORLOV.

Kidman’s fans seemed to have varying opinions on the A-lister’s latest look. Sharon Stone wrote, “gorgeous dress” and left a fire emoji underneath the actor’s Instagram post while another fan said that she is “the only human being that color would look good on.”

Kidman’s Custom Prada Dress

A Feather Blazer On Prada’s Fall ‘22 Runway

This was not the first time Kidman and her stylist Julia von Boehm selected Prada for the red carpet, either. In October 2017, the actor attended The Killing of a Sacred Deer premiere in a strapless gunmetal gown with all-over beading, courtesy of the label. The actor also attended the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 show — and wore a full Prada look — in September 2019.

According to the Spring 2023 bridal trends, flamboyant embellishments like feathers and beads will take over occasion-appropriate attire in the year to come. Thus, it’s not a surprise that the feathery aesthetic is already seeping into the world of red carpet outfits. You, too, can try out this trend — just snag one of the elegant, feather-trimmed pieces that loosely resemble Kidman’s Prada frock, ahead.

