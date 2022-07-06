When you think of Balenciaga, you think Kim Kardashian — the mogul has made its Pantaleggings a staple in her signature style, after all. Kardashian’s integration into the fashion house’s image has helped bolster its cool factor — and now, the label’s continuing to use that celebrity buzz to its advantage. Balenciaga debuted its Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture collection on July 6. Many Hollywood stars attended the show, including Nicole Kidman, who wore baggy jeans and oversized sunglasses from the label as a sign of support just a day prior. (Additionally, Kidman walked in the iconic runway show alongside Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Kardashian, and Naomi Campbell.)

Ahead of her major catwalk moment, however, Kidman was spotted in said baggy jeans and a bodysuit from Balenciaga while heading out to dinner with her husband Keith Urban on July 5. To give the laid-back look a Balenciaga feel, she shielded her eyes with a pair of oversized, alien-inspired sunglasses. The unexpected outfit was complete with a pair of black pointed-toe heels that complemented the bodysuit. They felt sleek and sophisticated amongst the other edgy garments in the ensemble.

Her casual and youthful look from the brand felt fresh and surprising, as Kidman typically opts for Balenciaga gowns for red carpet affairs. However, her latest appearance at Couture Week may signal a new, more fashion-focused era from the actor. Take a peek at her other looks from the following fashion-filled day as proof. First, she arrived at the runway show on July 6 in a leather skirt from Balenciaga’s Resort 2023 collection and oversized reflective sunglasses. Then, she strutted down the runway in a one-shoulder metallic gown with opera gloves — where she looked so glamorous.

Fans can imitate her casual denim look anytime. A pro tip, however: during the day, try swapping out the heels for white sneakers for an even more laid-back styling take. Ahead, shop similar pieces to obtain Kidman’s Balenciaga-approved outfit.

