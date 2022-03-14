Juxtaposition is primarily the theme of Fall/Winter 2022’s shoe trends. As with recent seasons, pragmatism plays a significant role in how everyone gets dressed, from effortless flats you can slip on and off at home or relaxed styles to get around in on busy days. Designers took this concept a step further for the latter half of 2022, thinking about what shoes work best for day-to-day life, from work and weekend moments to festive occasions. Take, for instance, Miu Miu’s satin ballet flats and Prada’s thick-set ankle-strap pumps, both of which are sure to be fixtures on your social media feeds in the coming months. Moreover, element-proof designs you can comfortably wear in the cold or inclement weather proved a sharp focus, like Chanel’s over-the-knee galoshes and Loewe’s short, slouchy rain boots — two more guaranteed cult items.

The accessory tension continues as heavy-set footwear like stompy moto boots, chunky lug soles, and hardcore takes on latex combined with delicate dresses and smart tailoring for a less-than-precious feel, shown at Givenchy, Khaite, Erdem, and Versace, among others. Similarly, futuristic and Western touches punctuated sneakers, boots, and flats of all kinds, intermixed with elegant blazers, dresses, sheer layers, and even sequins, as seen at Fendi, Chloé, Hermès, and Dior.

The persisting prevalence of aughts-inspired fashion throughout the New York, London, Milan, and Paris collections included many a nostalgic shoe trend redux, too. Platform silhouettes, from Mary Jane heels to lace-up oxfords and boots, were a focal point with casual and elegant fall looks, like at Valentino and Simone Rocha. At the same time, Y2K-style strappy heels proved the unanimous party choice, with slinky dresses, low-slung skirts, and enticing leather.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, most surprisingly, is the revival of wedges (seen at Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Stella McCartney) and over-the-knee boots (spotted at Brandon Maxwell, Alberta Ferretti, Isabel Marant, and many more), the latter of which returns in a big way. Thigh-skimming silhouettes abound for all tastes, starting with versatile black, brown, and white styles with an elegant timelessness, from stiletto heels to blockier versions. Plus, vibrantly colored iterations, like Kelly green, red, and purple, including slouchy leather and suede silhouettes with a tough rebelliousness to second-skin patent and latex designs.

And of course, what would a modern shoe wardrobe be without sneakers? A skate-culture-meets-nostalgic-retro vibe emerged on designer runways for fall and winter, including slip-on mules seen at Louis Vuitton and Gucci’s sure-to-sell-out Adidas trainers. Keep reading for a more detailed breakdown of the 12 biggest Fall/Winter 2022’s shoe trends, and start preparing your splurges accordingly.

Up To (And Over) One’s Knees

The over-the-knee boot is back, from Isabel Marant’s tough-yet-slouchy moto-inspired styles to Bottega Veneta’s sleekly timeless shapes with comfortable block heels. Embrace color for your boldest fall looks like Victoria Beckham’s vibrant Kelly green designs.

On Wedge

With so many nostalgia-driven trends, it was only a matter of time before the wedge officially felt fresh again. Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Tom Ford showed some of the most covetable versions, from sculptural sandals to modernist slingbacks and pumps.

On The Platform

Designers have declared ultra-high platforms a fall and winter wardrobe must-have, including Versace, Valentino, Peter Do, and many more. Key silhouettes include soaring Mary Janes, snug ankle boots, and prepster oxfords nodding to the polished aesthetic.

Y2K Party

With your most festive attire, it’s all about Y2K-inspired strappy sandals. Think satin styles adorned with jewels, seen at Saint Laurent, bow-adorned metallics like Loewe’s dramatic iteration, and ankle-lacing black á la Off-White.

Ballet Master

Flats are, indeed, cool again, from Miu Miu’s satin styles already buzzing with cult status to Proenza Schouler’s high-vamp leather designs and Khaite’s slipper-inspired pumps with a slight lift.

Prep In Your Step

In line with the continued preppy trend resurgence and country club aesthetic, school-girl-inspired shoes are sure to be your early fall favorites. See Louis Vuitton’s modern peep-toe loafers, Erdem’s buckled brogues, and Simone Rocha’s lace-up platforms for proof.

Feeling Fuzzy

Playfully punctuate any fall ensemble with fuzzy footwear, be it a shaggy platform loafer á la Bottega Veneta or woolly slides or clogs, seen at Lanvin and Simon Miller, respectively.

Weather Permitting

Brutally cold days, heavy rainfall, or snow is no reason not to dress in the outfit of your choosing. Mix water-resistant nylon sneakers with your best suit, pair over-the-knee galoshes with a tweed set, or enhance the look of vibrant rain boots with even brighter leggings — designers encourage it.

Second Skin For The Win

Primarily in tandem with the over-the-knee trend, you’ll want to place second-skin boots high on your priority shopping list. Then, prepare an assortment of skirts and dress for styling. Labels including Balenciaga and MM6 Maison Margiela showed bold versions, from printed pointed toes to colorful leather designs, while others, like Versace, took an edgier approach via slick latex. Meanwhile, Jil Sander debuted a more versatile version in sock boot form, which pairs well with outfits of all kinds.

Buckle Down

Your most practical boot to wear with jeans or dresses for an unfussy fall look? Hardware-adorned designs, like the beloved moto boot seen on the Miu Miu, Erdem, and Coach runways. Whether you go for a knee-skimming style or ankle-grazing shape, key details include buckles, studs, and stompy thick soles.

In A Westward Direction

The Western look is all but dying down come fall. Designers from Chloé to Celine and Missoni proved the impact of styling cowboy boots and shoes inspired by them, with everything from wide-leg jeans to leather skirts and flapper-esque fringe.

Sneak Around

When refreshing your fall sneakers assortment, expect nostalgia to win again. Designers from Louis Vuitton to Gucci and Loewe delivered a range of throwback lace-ups for the season ahead, including skater-style low-tops, ‘70s-style trainers, and slip-on lace-ups for the ultimate in ease. The key: unexpected styling combos, like with languid slip dresses, asymmetric hemlines, and flowing fabrics, be they pleated or sheer.