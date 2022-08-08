The end of bikini season is quickly approaching and celebs are going out with a serious bang. From Kendall Jenner’s recent gingham print two-piece set that signaled her love for beau Devin Booker to Selena Gomez’s one-piece in a TikTok on body positivity, stars are upping the swimwear ante by bringing out their best looks before summer wraps up. For Kourtney Kardashian, swim gloves paired with a zippered swimsuit were just what she needed to make a major statement while on vacation with Travis Barker and family.

For a little getaway before the children head back to school, the newlyweds took their kids to Spokane, Washington for a week of fun on the water. As seen through Kardashian’s various Instagram posts, the family spent most of their time participating in water sports and sunbathing on a boat, which is why she needed stylish and functional swimwear. She selected a high-neck, black one-piece from her sister Kim’s shape wear line SKIMS. It featured a front zipper detail that, if she wanted to, can be unzipped all the way down to her belly for a sultrier look. The suit was simple and flattering, even when paired with a life jacket. When the reality star emerged from the water, Kardashian revealed the most notable detail in her ensemble: swim gloves, which felt unexpected yet extra cool. (The opera-style gloves are part of the latest addition to the SKIMS swimwear offerings.)

The bold combination looked so good on the star as she posed for the Instagram photo, which she captioned “I [blue heart emoji] lake life.” Her black SKIMS swimsuit was one of two different styles that Kardashian shared on Instagram over the weekend, as she also opted for a hot pink long-sleeve number from the brand while wake surfing. She shared a video of her impressive skills in an Instagram story with the caption “Sunday funday!!” and shared a pic of the look while cuddling with her daughter Penelope.

Kardashian’s lake life wardrobe not only showcased her support for her Kim, but also emphasized the importance of finding suits that have a balance between utility and fashion. If you have a boat day on the calendar, take a page out of Kardashian’s style book by adding suits with front zippers and unexpected accessories into your collection. This way, you’ll be able to participate in the fun without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction. Shop her exact pieces from SKIMS, ahead, as well as similar options should you not find your sizing.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.