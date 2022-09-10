The fact that New York City is one of the most stylish places in the world is hardly a secret. Lest you forget this, when February and September roll around, hoards of street style stars descend into the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, promptly reminding you of the city’s sartorial prowess. That said, you don’t have to live in bustling neighborhoods like SoHo or Williamsburg in order to tap into New York City style. With just a few core tips and tricks from its most experienced and well-dressed residents, you, too, can master that je ne sais quoi. (More on this, ahead.)

Since NYC is often referred to as “a big melting pot,” of different cultures and personalities, it makes sense, then, that when it comes to the fashion, there is no one-size-fits-all ‘recipe’ for copying that imitable New Yorker style. Every resident has their own unique approach to dressing for any season and/or occasion. However, there are a few core style principles that the majority of the city’s dwellers refer to when putting together their everyday outfits. For starters, everyone appears to possess an unapologetic individuality and an innate disposition towards experimenting with their outfits.

“When I was 14, I loved nothing more than the feeling of escaping the suburbs and heading to New York because that meant I could dress any way my heart desired,” Danielle Guizio, a fashion designer and founder of her namesake clothing label, tells TZR. “I could wear absolutely anything and never be judged or made fun of for it. Coming from a small town, [it] felt so liberating for me to know that there was a far-away land where I could be whoever I wanted to be.”

In addition to having that creative liberty, New Yorkers get to change up their wardrobe once every few months as the seasons change, which lends itself to even more sartorial experimentation. When dressing for any given time in the year, Squarespace’s Chief Marketing Officer and NYC fashion connoisseur Kinjil Mathur turns to the city’s character for inspiration. “[NYC] has a pulse that runs through the streets. In the fall, the energy is so intense you can feel that through your veins,” Mathur explains. “For me, NYC style is all about that — movement — and how your look will move with you as you walk down the street or into a room.”

Indeed, those who have ever had a chance to be in the city during fall will notice there’s something so very special about dressing for the cooler season. As the temperatures drop, everyone readily breaks out their polished puffer jackets and coats made from wool and gabardine materials. Then they jump right into testing the latest denim trends with their trouser jeans and patchwork skirts, all while playing around with creative layering ideas. In short, the fashion metropolis becomes a fertile ground for trying out the latest trends, and for setting new ones.

TZR reached out to five New Yorkers with diverse careers and styles in order to find out how you can recreate that typical NYC ensemble. Keep scrolling to discover their wardrobe staples and trend predictions for fall 2022, plus shop their respective wishlists.

Telsha Anderson-Boone, Stylist & Owner/Buyer at t.a.

Wardrobe staples: “The NYC girl style is the perfect balance of sexy and comfortable. Be yourself! Try something new!”

Key trends for fall 2022: “[Personally], I’m on the hunt for a beautiful bag [that can] fit everything without looking bulky and a dress that can translate from day to night effortlessly.”

Danielle Guizio, Founder, CEO & Creative Director at Danielle Guizio

Wardrobe staples: “There’s an extremely effortless vibe here in NYC, so your best bet on trying to master an ‘NYC girl aesthetic’ is simply to not try at all. That is the most beautiful aspect of New York City — every single person here is uniquely themselves, and no one can take that away from you. I’ll definitely be wearing [...] a lot of sweaters and fitted blazers with matching micro skirts.”

Key trends for fall 2022: “Pleated skirts, sweaters, sweater vests, high socks, school girl aesthetic, and Mary Jane shoes. I feel that the wave of London’s ‘90s fashion will come in strong this fall/winter as well.”

Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director at Shopbop

Wardrobe staples: “Any purveyor of NYC style needs a go-to pair of denim. It’s a must-have for any look and works with anything. I think a mini bag to store just your essentials is also key, as well as a superstar pair of sunnies. Also, every NYC girl needs a good pair of walkable shoes — I personally love a chunky boot or standout sneakers.”

Key trends for fall 2022: “I’m on the hunt for shoes, sneakers, and novel sandals! I’ll be running around New York all throughout September and want some shoes that are both comfy and chic, with bold and fun details that reflect my style.”

Kinjil Mathur, Chief Marketing Officer at Squarespace

Wardrobe staples: “[The pieces] should be non-constrictive: pants that flow, jackets that swing, sleeves that flutter, skirts that dance.”

Key trends for fall 2022: “Rocking exaggerated and oversized straight-leg pants, embracing all shades of brown, and sporting embellished and bedazzled everything: bags, dresses, shoes, you name it.”

Pamela Tick, DJ & Creative Entrepreneur

Wardrobe staples: “I always go back to the classics. A few essential items in my NYC closet [are] a quality leather jacket, timeless black combat boots, and Levi’s [jeans].”

Key trends for fall 2022: “Overall, people like to challenge themselves in NYC, and fall is the best time of year to get inspired there. I’m always [shopping for] a killer boot! For me, my headphones are important, too — I like to match them to my outfits when I DJ.”