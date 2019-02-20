Even though they’ve remained a wardrobe classic throughout the decades, blazers go through a trend cycle, too. Once upon a time, the go-to look was a tailored, form-fitted iteration of the jacket. As for these days, the fashion set is embracing roomy, menswear-inspired (think: shoulder pads) silhouettes. Fortunately, influencers are demonstrating how to style an oversized blazer for everything from the office to a Friday night out on the town.

It turns out, oversized blazers on the market today don't just check the traditional neutral or plaid box. In fact, if you browse through any retailer, you’ll spot a slew of eye-catching prints and colors, not to mention some covered in graphic logos. And, on social media, you’ll notice that influencers are showcasing some creative ways to make an oversized blazer feel particularly fresh. Although they are still a go-to office piece (or, work from home), these fashion girls are showing how to take them a step further by playing with exciting prints, unexpected silhouettes, and cool accessories that make transitioning the piece to after-work activities a breeze.

With a little bit of inspiration on the ‘gram, you'll find that no matter if you're more into a monochromatic outfit or a full-on menswear look, there's a way to add a blazer into the mix. Ahead, see how a few of your favorite style icons are pulling off these looks now.

Laidback

Not sure how to dress up a going-out top and loose denim? An oversized blazer will do the trick. Choose a light beige shade in the jacket for a casual touch.

Menswear

For a menswear-inspired take, style your oversized blazer with a tie, white button-up shirt, black trousers, and chunky black loafers. For a more ladylike finish, add some gold flashy jewels into the mix.

Monochromatic

An all-black outfit will never go out of style, and also happens to be especially easy to put together. This monochromatic look shown on Aimee Song is also perfect for any season.

Over Lingerie

If the whole wearing your bra as a top craze seems a little out of your comfort zone, ease into the trend by throwing an oversized blazer into the mix. You can keep it buttoned and just show a sliver of your lingerie if that’s more your speed.

Evening Out

Yes, an oversized blazer can be styled for a weekend out at your favorite bar. The trick here is choosing a strappy tank to wear underneath the jacket so it doesn’t seem too business-like.

Athleisure

According to influencers, the combination of a blazer and bike shorts is still going strong for 2021. But not to worry, if bike shorts aren't your thing, leggings are the ideal alternative. Add on luxe kitten heels and you have a cozy work-from-home ensemble.

Polished

If you are worried about your oversized blazer looking too slouchy, a polished dress is the perfect ladylike piece to add balance. Consider picking out a dress in a bright color to make things feel exciting.

Head-To-Toe Oversized

If you're ready to go head-on into the trend, try putting together a whole oversized outfit. Create a cool vibe by adding a loose tee and chunky sneakers to your blazer.

Balance Proportions

Try styling your mini dress with an oversized blazer to balance one another out. Then, take the look a step further by opting for chunky platform heels.

Edgy

Scoop up an oversized leather blazer for an edgy, yet still put-together outfit vibe. For a cozy spin, layer a sweater dress underneath the jacket.