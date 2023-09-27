(Celebrity)
Paris Fashion Week Said Bring Your Best Outfits & These Celebs Did Just That
A round of applause for Charlize Theron, please.
Over the last several weeks, we’ve witnessed some incredible celebrity outfit moments for Fashion Month across different cities. Some of our favorites included Blake Lively in a ‘70s disco-era jumpsuit for the NYFW Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 presentation and Lori Harvey’s head-to-toe red Ferragamo look at MFW. Now, the Hollywood set is congregating in Paris for the final Spring 2024 fashion week festivities and of course, the celebrities saved their best looks for last.
Dior was the first show to bring the heat at PFW and had a high-profile guest list consisting of Charlize Theron, Rosalía, Jennifer Lawrence, Jenna Ortega, and Thuso Mbedu, to name a few. Both Lawrence and Rosalía wore classic white button-downs with a black maxi skirt, while Theron styled the staple shirt with a beaded floor-length piece for a subtle peek-a-boo moment. Later that day, stars popped on over to the Saint Laurent show and some embraced that freeing-the-nip look. Super model Amber Valletta stunned in a halter-top maxi dress with black undies while Laura Harrier’s sheer, chocolate-brown outfit was just delightful.
Since Paris Fashion Week runs until Oct. 3, we’ll update this post daily with fresh looks from your favorite celebs. Check out who’s in town right now and what they wore, ahead.
Cher
After closing the Balmain runway at last year’s PFW, the Goddess of Pop arrived at the Spring 2024 presentation in a black and white look.
Kylie Jenner
Jenner, the face of Acne Studios Denim, showed up at the label’s runway show in a jaw-dropping all-red look.
Rosalía
Rosalía, who wore custom Acne Studios pieces for her last tour and her 2023 Coachella performance, chose a cut-out LBD for the brand’s show.
Alexandra Shipp
The Barbie actor was another attendee to bring the sheer trend to the PFW red carpet.
Justine Skye
Skye kept her Fashion Month style streak going with a semi-sheer matching set at the Acne Studios show.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner, a longtime wearer of The Row’s minimalist designs, attended the brand’s runway show in a body-con midi skirt which she layered over a pastel green trench coat.
Kaia Gerber
The Bottoms actor went for a menswear-inspired ensemble that featured a blazer with strong padded shoulders and a black button-down with a dramatic collar.
Pamela Anderson
Anderson was all smiles before The Row presentation as she donned an androgynous pinstripe suit.
Hailey Bieber
Bieber, a Saint Laurent brand ambassador, arrived at the house’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in a backless LBD and patent leather sandals from the label.
Zoë Kravitz
The Saint Laurent muse posed for photos in a chic polka dot mini dress ahead of the presentation.
Demi Moore
Moore checked in to the A-list affair in a semi-sheer one-shoulder maxi dress, which she paired with classic black stilettos and oversized sunglasses.
Kate Moss
Moss opted for a silky Saint Laurent set to sit front-row in at the event.
Amber Valletta
The model attended the runway show in a see-through halter dress styled with a black thong (Hollywood’s favorite fashion look at the moment).
Shalom Harlow
Harlow, a forever Saint Laurent muse, arrived in an outfit comprised of different autumnal brown hues.
Camille Rowe
Rowe served up major office-to-happy-hour outfit inspo in a white tank, black pencil skirt, and oversized brown leather jacket.
Laura Harrier
Harrier topped off her sheer pieces with the must-have coat for fall: a leather trench.
Emma Mackey
The Sex Education star went for a timeless all-black look with a hint of spice — her shirt was semi-sheer.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Ross’ ensemble is proof that an all-black outfit will always be chic.
Natalie Dyer
The Stranger Things actor surprised fans in a halter-neck burgundy top that featured a dramatic cape embellishment.
Natasha Lyonne
Lyonne wore a lingerie-inspired slip dress for the nighttime runway show.
Iris Law
The model channeled her inner Sandy from Grease in high-shine pants, a strapless bodysuit, and opera gloves.
Lourdes Leon & Rocco Ritchie
The siblings (and Madonna’s oldest children) both donned noir numbers for the occasion, with Leon in a leggy micro mini dress.
Kelly Rowland
Rowland shined in this custom velvet gown from Nicolas Jebran, which she wore to attend the Lancôme x Louvre photocall.
Taraji P. Henson
Henson made a rare appearance at the PFW event in an angelic semi-sheer violet number.
Sabrina Carpenter
The “Nonsense” singer went for peak ballerina vibes in a flared mini dress and gravity-defying Mary Jane-esque wedges.
Penélope Cruz
The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actor chose a lacy jumpsuit with a train attachment to attend the star-studded dinner.
Emma Chamberlain
The podcast host of Anything Goes looked alluring in her fiery red floor-length gown, which featured unique cut-outs at the waist.
Amanda Seyfried
The Dropout star made her fashion month grand entrance in a Barbie pink custom Prada dress.
Justine Skye
The “Collide” singer brought a hint of early aughts red carpet fashion to the Lancôme occasion.
Jennifer Lawrence
Lawrence looked cool and classic as she arrived to the Dior presentation in a white button-down and a pleated maxi skirt.
Jenna Ortega
The Dior Joaillerie ambassador chose a look from the label’s Resort 2024 collection, which included a matching navy blazer and a pleated skirt coupled with its signature vanity handbag.
Charlize Theron
Theron tapped into the semi-sheer trend with a beaded Dior maxi skirt, which she also styled with a classic white button-down.
Thuso Mbedu
The actor wore an army green Dior utilitarian ensemble.
Lola Tung
The Summer I Turned Pretty star posed ahead of the Dior show in a black poplin skirt and a cozy white tank. She accessorized with a studded Saddle bag from the label.
Rachel Zegler
Zegler wore an intricate midi dress, which she styled with minimal accessories.
Yara Shahidi
The grownish actor, who loves a pop of color on the red carpet, rocked a vibrant tangerine maxi skirt.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Dior’s global fashion and beauty ambassador clocked in to the Spring/Summer 2024 show in a patent leather mini dress.
Jisoo
The Blackpink member, who also happens to be another global fashion and beauty ambassador for the brand, arrived at the Dior show in a double-breasted tailored dress from the new collection.
Rosalía
The “LA FAMA” singer offered a unique take on the LBD as her’s featured a very low, square cut neckline.
Maya Hawke
The Stranger Things actor draped a trench coat over her shoulders so that you could see her shimmery mini dress better.