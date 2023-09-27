Over the last several weeks, we’ve witnessed some incredible celebrity outfit moments for Fashion Month across different cities. Some of our favorites included Blake Lively in a ‘70s disco-era jumpsuit for the NYFW Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 presentation and Lori Harvey’s head-to-toe red Ferragamo look at MFW. Now, the Hollywood set is congregating in Paris for the final Spring 2024 fashion week festivities and of course, the celebrities saved their best looks for last.

Dior was the first show to bring the heat at PFW and had a high-profile guest list consisting of Charlize Theron, Rosalía, Jennifer Lawrence, Jenna Ortega, and Thuso Mbedu, to name a few. Both Lawrence and Rosalía wore classic white button-downs with a black maxi skirt, while Theron styled the staple shirt with a beaded floor-length piece for a subtle peek-a-boo moment. Later that day, stars popped on over to the Saint Laurent show and some embraced that freeing-the-nip look. Super model Amber Valletta stunned in a halter-top maxi dress with black undies while Laura Harrier’s sheer, chocolate-brown outfit was just delightful.

Since Paris Fashion Week runs until Oct. 3, we’ll update this post daily with fresh looks from your favorite celebs. Check out who’s in town right now and what they wore, ahead.

Cher

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

After closing the Balmain runway at last year’s PFW, the Goddess of Pop arrived at the Spring 2024 presentation in a black and white look.

Kylie Jenner

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Jenner, the face of Acne Studios Denim, showed up at the label’s runway show in a jaw-dropping all-red look.

Rosalía

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment

Rosalía, who wore custom Acne Studios pieces for her last tour and her 2023 Coachella performance, chose a cut-out LBD for the brand’s show.

Alexandra Shipp

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment

The Barbie actor was another attendee to bring the sheer trend to the PFW red carpet.

Justine Skye

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment

Skye kept her Fashion Month style streak going with a semi-sheer matching set at the Acne Studios show.

Kendall Jenner

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner, a longtime wearer of The Row’s minimalist designs, attended the brand’s runway show in a body-con midi skirt which she layered over a pastel green trench coat.

Kaia Gerber

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The Bottoms actor went for a menswear-inspired ensemble that featured a blazer with strong padded shoulders and a black button-down with a dramatic collar.

Pamela Anderson

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Anderson was all smiles before The Row presentation as she donned an androgynous pinstripe suit.

Hailey Bieber

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Bieber, a Saint Laurent brand ambassador, arrived at the house’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in a backless LBD and patent leather sandals from the label.

Zoë Kravitz

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The Saint Laurent muse posed for photos in a chic polka dot mini dress ahead of the presentation.

Demi Moore

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Moore checked in to the A-list affair in a semi-sheer one-shoulder maxi dress, which she paired with classic black stilettos and oversized sunglasses.

Kate Moss

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Moss opted for a silky Saint Laurent set to sit front-row in at the event.

Amber Valletta

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The model attended the runway show in a see-through halter dress styled with a black thong (Hollywood’s favorite fashion look at the moment).

Shalom Harlow

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Harlow, a forever Saint Laurent muse, arrived in an outfit comprised of different autumnal brown hues.

Camille Rowe

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Rowe served up major office-to-happy-hour outfit inspo in a white tank, black pencil skirt, and oversized brown leather jacket.

Laura Harrier

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Harrier topped off her sheer pieces with the must-have coat for fall: a leather trench.

Emma Mackey

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The Sex Education star went for a timeless all-black look with a hint of spice — her shirt was semi-sheer.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Ross’ ensemble is proof that an all-black outfit will always be chic.

Natalie Dyer

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The Stranger Things actor surprised fans in a halter-neck burgundy top that featured a dramatic cape embellishment.

Natasha Lyonne

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Lyonne wore a lingerie-inspired slip dress for the nighttime runway show.

Iris Law

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The model channeled her inner Sandy from Grease in high-shine pants, a strapless bodysuit, and opera gloves.

Lourdes Leon & Rocco Ritchie

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The siblings (and Madonna’s oldest children) both donned noir numbers for the occasion, with Leon in a leggy micro mini dress.

Kelly Rowland

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment

Rowland shined in this custom velvet gown from Nicolas Jebran, which she wore to attend the Lancôme x Louvre photocall.

Taraji P. Henson

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment

Henson made a rare appearance at the PFW event in an angelic semi-sheer violet number.

Sabrina Carpenter

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The “Nonsense” singer went for peak ballerina vibes in a flared mini dress and gravity-defying Mary Jane-esque wedges.

Penélope Cruz

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actor chose a lacy jumpsuit with a train attachment to attend the star-studded dinner.

Emma Chamberlain

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The podcast host of Anything Goes looked alluring in her fiery red floor-length gown, which featured unique cut-outs at the waist.

Amanda Seyfried

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Dropout star made her fashion month grand entrance in a Barbie pink custom Prada dress.

Justine Skye

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Collide” singer brought a hint of early aughts red carpet fashion to the Lancôme occasion.

Jennifer Lawrence

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Lawrence looked cool and classic as she arrived to the Dior presentation in a white button-down and a pleated maxi skirt.

Jenna Ortega

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The Dior Joaillerie ambassador chose a look from the label’s Resort 2024 collection, which included a matching navy blazer and a pleated skirt coupled with its signature vanity handbag.

Charlize Theron

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Theron tapped into the semi-sheer trend with a beaded Dior maxi skirt, which she also styled with a classic white button-down.

Thuso Mbedu

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor wore an army green Dior utilitarian ensemble.

Lola Tung

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

The Summer I Turned Pretty star posed ahead of the Dior show in a black poplin skirt and a cozy white tank. She accessorized with a studded Saddle bag from the label.

Rachel Zegler

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Zegler wore an intricate midi dress, which she styled with minimal accessories.

Yara Shahidi

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The grownish actor, who loves a pop of color on the red carpet, rocked a vibrant tangerine maxi skirt.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment

Dior’s global fashion and beauty ambassador clocked in to the Spring/Summer 2024 show in a patent leather mini dress.

Jisoo

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Blackpink member, who also happens to be another global fashion and beauty ambassador for the brand, arrived at the Dior show in a double-breasted tailored dress from the new collection.

Rosalía

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The “LA FAMA” singer offered a unique take on the LBD as her’s featured a very low, square cut neckline.

Maya Hawke

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The Stranger Things actor draped a trench coat over her shoulders so that you could see her shimmery mini dress better.