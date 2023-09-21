Fashion Month is flying by way too fast. We blinked and somehow it’s already time for powerhouse ateliers like Prada, Gucci, Versace, and Ferragamo to showcase their latest runway looks in Milan. Industry tastemakers and the Hollywood set are in town to take all these new events in while dressed to impress too, of course. Though A-listers were clearly in their sheer era for NYFW earlier this month (Julia Fox especially), it seems the celebrities at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 are taking a more refined approach to their styles. They’re leaning into that stealth wealth aesthetic we all know and love.

The first event on the jam-packed MFW calendar was the Fendi show, which seemed to be a supermodel soirée. Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Amber Valletta, and Linda Evangelista all sat front row sporting elegant looks. Our favorites included Valletta’s baby blue dress and Demi Moore’s orange set (yes, she, too, was at the show). Just when we thought the MFW celebrity lineup couldn’t get any better than this front-row roster, Emma Watson and Sofia Richie Grainge arrived at the Prada presentation. Watson opted for a Posh Spice-inspired LBD complete with an adorable hair bow (one of NYFW’s trademark accessories), while Richie Grainge chose a workwear-esque ensemble that seemed to mirror Victoria Beckham’s aesthetic post-Spice Girls.

Milan Fashion Week is just getting started, so bookmark this post as we’ll update it every day with more appearances from your favorite stars. Ahead, check out the best style moments so far and take notes, because you’re about to get a ton of autumnal style inspo.

Sofia Richie Grainge

The queen of quiet luxury served up some major 9-to-5 fashion inspo on her way to the Prada show.

Emma Watson

Watson looked divine in a sleek LBD complete with a classic black hair bow and Prada accessories.

Scarlett Johansson

Johansson was another star to rock a Prada LBD at the presentation. She opted for all-black accessories like pointed-toe flats and a small handbag to finish off the look.

Hunter Schafer

The Euphoria star opted for a blush-colored button-down shirt with oversized cuffs and shorts at Prada.

Letitia Wright

The Black Panther actor attended the Prada presentation in a timeless blazer and trouser set.

Rosalía

The “BIZCOCHITO” singer showed off her penchant for light academia-inspired look in a sweater vest, button-down, and skirt combo.

Yara Shahidi

Shahidi made a case for wearing white after Labor Day in a matching oversized white blouse and shorts.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX checked into the Diesel runway show in a grungy maxi dress from the Italian label.

Naomi Campbell

Campbell arrived at Kim Jones’ Fendi presentation in a monochromatic beige moment.

Amber Valletta

The model kept the summer vibes alive in a strapless blue midi dress and kitten heels.

Demi Moore

Moore was styled in head-to-toe Fendi by her longtime stylist Brad Goreski. Her look featured a coral two-piece set and a baby blue trench coat.

Kate Moss

Moss opted for a timeless LBD for the A-list Fendi affair.

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse looked effortlessly chic in a Fendi gray dress.

Winnie Harlow

Harlow went all out for the Fendi runway show in a logo-heavy outfit, which consisted of a trench coat, boots, and tote that all matched in color.

Linda Evangelista

Evangelista rocked an all-black androgynous outfit from Fendi.

Cara Delevingne

Delevingne showed off her sultry open-back top ahead of the Fendi show.

Naomi Watts

Watts put a luxe spin on the preppy aesthetic in a pleated skirt and a satin blazer. She finished off her look with a pair of chunky buckle boots.

Christina Ricci

The Wednesday Addams star paired her metallic maxi dress with elegant gloves.

Gwendoline Christie

Christie chose a classic white button-down and tan trousers look that paired seamlessly with her Fendi tote bag.

Ashley Graham

Graham wore a unique knitted mini dress from Chet Lo to Calzedomania’s A Legs Celebration Event.

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse channeled the balletcore aesthetic in a Paris Georgia dress complete with a funky pair of Calzedonia tights.

Leighton Meester

Meester surprised fans at the Calzedonia event in a pluning neckline mini dress.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The former Victoria’s Secret model rocked a thigh-high slit LBD at the Calzedonia party.