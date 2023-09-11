Olivia Rodrigo is no stranger to wearing designer archival looks from the ‘90s and early 2000s. For the 2021 MTV VMA Awards, the “vampire” singer walked the red carpet in an ombré strapless fishtail frock from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2001 collection. At a Met Gala after-party back in May, she donned a sequin minidress from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 1994 lineup that perfectly fit into her preppy punk aesthetic. This week, while celebrating the release of her sophomore album, GUTS, the star, of course, had to turn to the archives to pull out a lewk. For the party, Rodrigo wore vintage Todd Oldham pieces from his Spring/Summer 1995 collection, and the internet can’t get enough of her throwback outfit.

One fan commented on her IG photo with: “Todd Oldham is god tier, you can’t find this anywhere,” while another said, “I’m so excited for Olivia to continue to be a fashion It girlie.” Fashion enthusiasts may recall that during the aforementioned ‘90s runway show, both supermodel Amber Valletta and Shalom Harlow closed out Oldham’s catwalk in scintillating skirts and chic tops. In the now TikTok-famous video, Harlow rocked a micro mini Swarovski-crystal skirt with a satin button-down (yes, the same one Rodrigo’s wearing!) while Valletta showcased a mustard-colored shirt with a tangy orange skirt (also the same one on Rodrigo).

Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images

Similar to Valletta’s runway look, Rodrigo styled her look with clear-heeled mules, a black shoulder bag (her go-to bag as of late), and her signature everyday silver rings. The star’s long brunette locks were down and natural, with a slight curl at the ends, and she kept her makeup simple with her signature winged liner and glossy lip.

Rodrigo’s stylist, Jared Ellner, helped to secure the pieces from Oldham himself for his client. And, it looks like the American designer loved how the whole look turned out, as Oldham posted the same outfit photo of Rodrigo on his own IG account. He wrote in the caption: “Fun to see this on you” while also wishing the singer congratulations on her chart-topping album.

Seeing that Rodrigo is celebrating her new album in NYC, it’s quite possible she may partake in some New York Fashion Week festivities, too. Keep an eye out for more appearances from her and in the meantime, if you love her ‘90s-inspired outfit, shop similar pieces ahead.