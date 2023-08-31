(Celebrity)

Lori Harvey Just Made "Wrap Bikini Tops" A Thing

She’s ending summer on a high note.

@LoriHarvey
If you’ve followed celebrities along on their tropical excursions this summer, you know that they were on their swimsuit A-game. Dua Lipa showed her fans every Y2K-inspired bikini she donned on her European vacation while Kendall Jenner was the poster child for barely-there thongkinis. Similarly, Lori Harvey’s well-curated Instagram feed offered a constant source of warm-weather outfit inspiration, from the minute the temps hit 70 degrees. Harvey’s latest #OOTD features her in a sexy orange bikini from her recent swimsuit collaboration with Revolve, which dropped on Aug. 8. The photo was a throwback to her trip to Ibiza earlier this season, one of the many international destinations she hit up this summer.

In her sultry outdoor shower pics, Harvey opted for a wrap bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms from YERVAH SWIM. The style was different from your traditional halter-neck numbers as it had a cupping-like design, with the straps criss-crossing over each other. To keep her off-duty look poolside ready, she kept her accessories simple with a thin gold body chain, chunky hoop earrings, and matching anklets. As you may know, celebs love a body chain, as the delicate jewelry piece instantly zhuzh up all bikini looks.

Fans first got a taste of Harvey’s seven-piece swim collection earlier this month, when the model posted behind-the-scenes pics of her European summer vacation. She sported the chic swimwear styles during all her sun-soaked adventures. Since then though, she’s mixed and matched pieces from the line into her everyday outfits, whether she’s on a yacht or even at Disneyland with her actor boyfriend Damson Idris. Some of our favorite swimwear pieces from the new drop include her YERVAH bandeau top and high-waisted bikini bottoms — she wore this in Cabo on Aug. 15 — and her gray Mallorca Playsuit at Disneyland.

@LoriHarvey
@LoriHarvey
The first YEVRAH drop, titled “Euro Summer,” is still available to shop, so you can channel Harvey’s look through the end of the season — or, stock up on your favorites for next June.

YEVRAH SWIM
Ibiza Wrap Bikini Top
$90
YEVRAH SWIM
Ibiza Wrap Bikini Bottom
$90
YEVRAH SWIM
Cannes Bandeau Bikini Top
$100
YEVRAH SWIM
Cannes High Rise Bikini Bottom
$100
YEVRAH SWIM
Mallorca Playsuit
$180