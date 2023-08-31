If you’ve followed celebrities along on their tropical excursions this summer, you know that they were on their swimsuit A-game. Dua Lipa showed her fans every Y2K-inspired bikini she donned on her European vacation while Kendall Jenner was the poster child for barely-there thongkinis. Similarly, Lori Harvey’s well-curated Instagram feed offered a constant source of warm-weather outfit inspiration, from the minute the temps hit 70 degrees. Harvey’s latest #OOTD features her in a sexy orange bikini from her recent swimsuit collaboration with Revolve, which dropped on Aug. 8. The photo was a throwback to her trip to Ibiza earlier this season, one of the many international destinations she hit up this summer.

In her sultry outdoor shower pics, Harvey opted for a wrap bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms from YERVAH SWIM. The style was different from your traditional halter-neck numbers as it had a cupping-like design, with the straps criss-crossing over each other. To keep her off-duty look poolside ready, she kept her accessories simple with a thin gold body chain, chunky hoop earrings, and matching anklets. As you may know, celebs love a body chain, as the delicate jewelry piece instantly zhuzh up all bikini looks.

Fans first got a taste of Harvey’s seven-piece swim collection earlier this month, when the model posted behind-the-scenes pics of her European summer vacation. She sported the chic swimwear styles during all her sun-soaked adventures. Since then though, she’s mixed and matched pieces from the line into her everyday outfits, whether she’s on a yacht or even at Disneyland with her actor boyfriend Damson Idris. Some of our favorite swimwear pieces from the new drop include her YERVAH bandeau top and high-waisted bikini bottoms — she wore this in Cabo on Aug. 15 — and her gray Mallorca Playsuit at Disneyland.

The first YEVRAH drop, titled “Euro Summer,” is still available to shop, so you can channel Harvey’s look through the end of the season — or, stock up on your favorites for next June.