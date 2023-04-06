The humble Mary Jane, popularized in the ‘60s by Twiggy, is one footwear silhouette that always goes in and out of fashion. Lately, the timeless style has sporadically crept back into many brands — footwear labels like Larroudé and Nodaleto offer them — with the newest versions featuring chunky platforms and high-shine metallic finishes. This year, specifically, has seen an increased interest in the shoe, perhaps because stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber have adopted the look this year. In fact, Gerber, who happens to be a Mary Jane enthusiast, wore the classic flats on April 5 while attending a concert at Hotel Cafe in LA with boyfriend Austin Butler and close friend Camila Morrone.

For the casual evening with her squad, the model opted for her favorite plush velvet green Mary Jane slippers by cool-girl, LA-based label Dôen. Indeed, Gerber has sported the shoes on numerous occasions, from daytime dates with Butler to running errands with her famous supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. From there, she paired the Mary Janes with a romantic red polka dot dress. To stay warm, Gerber threw a long black duster jacket on top of the knee-length number because California does get rather chilly at night. Gerber then carried Celine’s Ava Bag in green — one of her go-to shoulder bags — to give the look a luxe feel.

BACKGRID

For those familiar with Gerber’s effortless off-duty style, you’ve likely noticed that she often defaults to an easy yet elevated outfit formula: style a flirty dress with a pair of polished flats, like her trusty Mary Janes. It’s honestly a genius sartorial tactic if you ask us. As leg-baring weather is on the horizon (if not already here), try on the model’s go-to ensemble yourself.

Gerber’s exact Mary Jane flats are almost out of stock, but TZR did some digging and found a near-identical pair from Margaux. To fully recreate her look, shop other similar pieces needed ahead.