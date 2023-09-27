Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans will remember the E! series’ many spinoffs, from Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (2009) to Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons (2014). They were reality television gold, after all. And though it’s been nearly a decade since we followed along as the sister duos navigated a new town, I’d like to throw an idea out there: a Kylie Jenner takes Paris show. Because as of late, the youngest family member is constantly traipsing around the City of Love. Last May, for starters, we documented her myriad quiet luxury lewks during her stay. And now, she’s back for PFW, where Jenner kicked off the trip wearing peep-toe boots and a coordinating dress while grabbing a bite to eat.

On Sept. 26, Jenner was spotted at Siena restaurant donning two looks from Sportmax’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which just debuted on the runway at MFW. (Oh, to be a celebrity with access to straight-off-the-runway pieces!) Her body-hugging dress boasted short sleeves and a flowy tie detail in the back, which resembled a cape. The real star of the show, though, was Jenner’s footwear — the luxury label’s polarizing open-toe boots. Yes, it’s definitely been a minute since you heard about the “ugly” shoe having a moment. But with its square-toe and over-the-knee silhouette, the A-lister’s style is much different from the iterations once popular in the early aughts (think skinny stiletto iterations). And if anyone can revive the controversial silhouette, it’s Jenner — meaning, it won’t be long until we spot another celeb rocking the hotly debated shoes.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The fun didn’t end at her footwear — the beauty mogul threw a sartorial curveball for fans with her bright fuzzy orange shawl, which offset the neutral ensemble. Finally, she rounded out the look with a white Amina Muaddi bag, a gold Cartier bracelet, and black frames.

If Jenner’s sleek all-white moment is right up your alley, nab the pieces ahead to recreate the look. And a quick reminder, too: Considering we still have a full week left of shows in Paris, it’s safe to say there will be more spectacular outfits from Jenner in the coming days.