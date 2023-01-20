(Style)

How To Pull Off The Exposed Underwear Look, According To Fashion Girls

Including 7 outfits to try.

@accidentalinfluencer
Exposed underwear trend: Molly Blutstein
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When it comes to putting together a ‘fit, underwear is often overlooked. Sure, thoughts like ‘Will these cream cotton undies look cute with my gray trousers?’ usually aren’t top of mind when getting ready in the morning — but that’s about to change. Believe it or not, fashion girls are making a convincing case for the exposed underwear trend, a styling technique that allows your briefs to peek out from beneath your bottoms. And no, we’re not talking about the whale tale look that unexpectedly became a huge thing in 2022; instead, influencers are showing off their comfortable briefs, or “granny panties,” if you will.

It’s no secret the industry loves nostalgia, and Turner Turner, a celebrity stylist whose clientele includes Grimes and Lorely Rodriguez (aka Empress Of), believes this emerging trend stems from its fixation on iconic fashion moments. “Growing up in the ‘90s, it reminds me of Aaliyah when she was wearing Tommy Hilfiger briefs [for everyone to see],” she explains. Turner adds that the singer’s outfit was a product of ‘90s hip-hop culture. “People should understand that’s where that [look] came from.” More recently, Yara Shahidi brought back the legendary outfit for a 2020 episode of Grown-ish.

Miu Miu is also partially responsible for reviving the trend. “They made it look so undeniably cool, we couldn’t look away,” New York-based stylist Beverly Nguyen says, referring to the luxury label’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, where It girls like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski were seen rocking its white underwear. Turner adds to the discussion: “You see previous generations being referenced in runway shows because people are influenced by a certain era, [like the ‘90s].”

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Intimidated by the styling technique? Fortunately, it’s not as daunting as you might lead it to be. Nguyen offers some advice: “It's [all] about proportions and layering for your body which can be helpful if the idea of being caught outside with your underpinnings showing is too much.” As for a full-proof outfit to test-drive, the stylist suggests a silk or satin bodysuit underneath the briefs and then a layering piece, like an oversized leather jacket.

For more styling inspo, ahead, explore seven ways to showcase your underwear.

Extra Intrigue

Garner attention to your undies with the help of a sleek silver chain belt. Try finishing the ensemble with a toasty shearling jacket and an of-the-moment mini skirt.

Skims
Cotton Rib Brief
$20
Heron Preston
Black Ex-Ray Miniskirt
$530
$276
Sandro Paris
Chain-Link Belt
$125

Sneak Peek

No need to have your underwear on full display — just let a tiny sliver of fabric peek out. Doing so will add a cool factor to your outfit but in a low-key way. For extra coverage, top off the look with a warm puffer.

Parade
Vintage Rib Second Skin High Rise Brief
$14
Eloquii
Cardigan Sweater With Pockets
$70
$25
The Frankie Shop
Audrey Cargo Pleated Miniskirt
$175

Go Low

Have a pair of undies with a fun designer logo stamped on them? Give ‘em a moment to shine by teaming the briefs with a dangerously low-rise mini skirt. Throw on a long trench if you happen to get chilly.

Vivien Ramsay
Boy Brief (3 Pack)
$59
Danielle Guizio
Pleated Low Rise Plaid Mini Skirt
$268
K.NGSLEY
Unisex Ian Rib Tank
$180

Proportion Play

It would be a shame not to allow Miu Miu’s chic underwear the exposure it so rightfully deserves, so consider opting for a crop top and low-rise bottom. Additionally, the Bermuda shorts and knee-high boots mash-up here is a nice balance.

CUUP
The Brief
$20
Urban Outfitters
Motel Tabaru Longline Short
$59
Tamara Mellon
Easy Rider Mid Calf 35
$895

Perfectly Polished

Yes, it is possible to make your exposed underwear ‘fit look elevated. The trick is incorporating polished separates into your outfit, like work-ready trousers and a classic cable knit pullover. (Wearing the above combination to the office is definitely a stretch, but a Saturday afternoon out and about will do.)

Homme Girls
Cotton-Poplin Shorts
$55
&Daughter
Aran Cable-Knit Wool Sweater
$280
DIOTIMA
Beckford Wool Wide Leg Pants
$950

Fancy Pants

“I love the mix of textures between satin and denim; there is something ‘90s and casual about it,” Nguyen says. Allow your fancy undies to take center stage by keeping your jeans unbuttoned at the top and slightly flip the waist over.

Miu Miu
Satin Panty
$440
Mango
Faux Shearling-Lined Jacket
$150
Etica
Tyler Vintage Straight in Quartzsite
$172

Get Creative

This up-and-coming trend is the epitome of fun, so don’t be afraid to get experimental throughout the rest of your look. Pull out a preppy zip-up, trendy mini skirt, and buzzy ballet flats for a playful and polished outfit.

Torlowei
Briefs
$165
Miu Miu
Wool And Cashmere Zipper Cardigan
$1,790
Free People
Sage Mini Skort
$128