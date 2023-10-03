(Celebrity)
Zendaya Just Recreated This Iconic 2004 Naomi Campbell Louis Vuitton Look
She’s ending Fashion Month on a high note.
Zendaya’s penchant for archival fashion is hardly a secret. To review: At the 53rd NAACP Image Awards in 2022, the award-winning actor wore a strapless red and green Balmain ballgown plucked from its 1956 collection. Then, later that year, for the Time 100 Gala, Zendaya and her long-time stylist Law Roach were granted rare access to the Bob Mackie archives, where they chose a turquoise velvet couture gown courtesy of the Fall/Winter 1998 lineup. Most recently, on Oct. 2, Zendaya kept the vintage streak going via a Louis Vuitton outfit previously worn by Naomi Campbell in a campaign nearly two decades ago.
Fashion buffs may remember Campbell’s Louis Vuitton summer 2004 ad, shot by revered photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In the imagery, Campbell donned a flashy cropped gold blouse with voluminous sleeves. The bottom half of her look consisted of matching underwear, which she paired with a multicolor monogram handbag. While taking to the streets of Paris this week, Zendaya, who is a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, wore the exact same metallic top and bag from the iconic campaign, but kept her look a bit more pared-back as she opted for light-washed jeans and lavender heeled sandals. Well done, Law Roach.
It gets better: Campbell took notice of Zendaya’s archival look. The model posted the actor’s outfit on her Instagram story, expressing her love with three heart emojis.
Earlier in the day, Zendaya sat front-row at the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 show. For the occasion, the A-lister rocked a zippered-up floor-length white gown from the Italian house, which she paired with pointed-toe pumps and gold accessories. In other words? Leave it to Zendaya to rock two headline-making ensembles in one day.
If you, too, adore Zendaya’s Y2K-inspired ‘fit, shop similar pieces ahead. Reminder: You can always check out second-hand platforms like The RealReal and Vestiaire for one-of-a-kind vintage numbers, too.