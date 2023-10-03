Zendaya’s penchant for archival fashion is hardly a secret. To review: At the 53rd NAACP Image Awards in 2022, the award-winning actor wore a strapless red and green Balmain ballgown plucked from its 1956 collection. Then, later that year, for the Time 100 Gala, Zendaya and her long-time stylist Law Roach were granted rare access to the Bob Mackie archives, where they chose a turquoise velvet couture gown courtesy of the Fall/Winter 1998 lineup. Most recently, on Oct. 2, Zendaya kept the vintage streak going via a Louis Vuitton outfit previously worn by Naomi Campbell in a campaign nearly two decades ago.

Fashion buffs may remember Campbell’s Louis Vuitton summer 2004 ad, shot by revered photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In the imagery, Campbell donned a flashy cropped gold blouse with voluminous sleeves. The bottom half of her look consisted of matching underwear, which she paired with a multicolor monogram handbag. While taking to the streets of Paris this week, Zendaya, who is a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, wore the exact same metallic top and bag from the iconic campaign, but kept her look a bit more pared-back as she opted for light-washed jeans and lavender heeled sandals. Well done, Law Roach.

It gets better: Campbell took notice of Zendaya’s archival look. The model posted the actor’s outfit on her Instagram story, expressing her love with three heart emojis.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Zendaya sat front-row at the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 show. For the occasion, the A-lister rocked a zippered-up floor-length white gown from the Italian house, which she paired with pointed-toe pumps and gold accessories. In other words? Leave it to Zendaya to rock two headline-making ensembles in one day.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

If you, too, adore Zendaya’s Y2K-inspired ‘fit, shop similar pieces ahead. Reminder: You can always check out second-hand platforms like The RealReal and Vestiaire for one-of-a-kind vintage numbers, too.