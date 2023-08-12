During New York Fashion Week in 2014, Kendall Jenner made her modeling debut on the Marc Jacobs catwalk with a splashy free the nip moment — and it has basically been her signature move ever since. You’ll often find Jenner sans bra while on the red carpet, at Hollywood parties, and out to dinner. At the 2022 Met Gala, she wore a Prada look with barely-there chest coverage; just this summer, while grabbing a bite with friends, she rocked a see-through brown top with no bralette in sight. Jenner’s au natural outfits fit seamlessly into her generally cool-girl aesthetic and perhaps may even inspire some of her fans to follow suit.

After all, the star shows that with the right styling, you can get away with the sultry look in any situation or season. Want to feel covered up while going braless? Look to Jenner’s outfit from September 2022. During NYFW, she opted for a long-sleeve knit dress from Khaite that showed the outlines of her boobs, but didn’t fully expose them to the public. Ready for a full reveal? Check out her sheer lacy Miu Miu skirt set, which felt quite polished thanks to the sweet, satiny lingerie set underneath. These examples only scratch the surface of the style ideas she’s served us — there’s no shortage of cheeky Kendall outfits to recreate if you dare.

Scroll ahead to see the model’s best and boldest “free the nipple” looks. And if you find a style combination you like, shop similar products to get her vibe.

A See-Through LBD

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The next time you’re shopping for an LBD, go for a little sheer number à la Jenner. Back in January, while attending Lori Harvey’s star-studded birthday party in L.A., she rocked this one-shoulder Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress with a black thong underneath. Surprisingly, the designer piece is still in stock — so if you love it, add to cart ASAP.

A Brown Top & Miniskirt

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Chocolate-hued outfits are one of the model’s go-to moves, so of course she owns a see-through top in this color. Back in April while in NYC, she wore this Paloma Wool top with a shearling miniskirt and matching buckled boots from Blumarine.

A Sheer Feathery Dress

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner doesn’t typically opt for vibrant hues (she prefers neutrals). But when she does lean into brights? Her motto is go big or go home. In April, for a Karl Lagerfeld event in NYC, the model wore this blue Alexandre Vauthier dress with coordinating accessories. The extravagant feathers almost distracted you from the fact she went braless.

A Fall Knit Dress

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

It can feel daunting to skip your bra in summer, as you’re already wearing next-to-nothing in order to beat the heat. So why not try the look in fall, when it’s easier to layer with a coat or jacket? A knit piece like Jenner’s is an easy entry point to the peek-a-boo trend.

A White Crop Tank & Pants

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

One of Jenner’s favorite ways to free the nip is by way of a simple ribbed tank. Here in May 2022, she wore the basic with body-hugging trousers from Theunissen and an oversized leather jacket.