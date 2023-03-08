These days, Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega is seemingly at every major Hollywood event. Earlier in January she attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, then the following month she walked the red carpet at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. And as fans track her every move in the industry, they are also paying attention to what she wears to each soirée. This week, they’ll be delighted to see the star in NYC celebrating her new movie Scream VI. Shortly after walking the red carpet in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, she rocked a chic off-duty tie outfit. Ortega styled it with a crisp white button-down, a red velvet vest, blue jeans with piping details on the legs, and a pair of gold platforms.

The actor was on her way to an SNL dinner at Italian hotspot Lattanzi and the menswear-inspired outfit served as the perfect going-out look for her. After all, Ortega is known for her nonconformist style and cool-girl attitude. She loves to wear pieces that contain a dash of subversiveness, too — take her gothic bride dress from Versace back in November 2022 as one prime example.

In addition, fans will notice that her wardrobe choice — both on red carpet ensembles and IRL — often contain a nod to Wednesday Addams’ looks, whether through color or styling. Ortega’s moody character in the popular Netflix series typically wears a black school tie with a crisp white shirt underneath a striped blazer. Thus, it begs the question: Did Ortega take a styling tip from her alter ego for this outfit? Fans will say yes.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Offscreen, Ortega wouldn’t be wrong to tap into the tie look right now, as this trend was all over the Paris Fashion Week runways and streets. Not only did showgoers work the accessory into their front row outfits, but major design houses like Alexander McQueen, Dior, and Hermès incorporated ties into their Fall/Winter 2023 collections. At Valentino, the item was the focal point for its 73-look “Black Tie” collection, and honestly, we could see Ortega wearing several of the styles next season.

Should you want to dabble in the tie trend and use Ortega’s outfit as inspo, pick up a few pieces below to recreate the combination.