Since Fashion Month began, we’ve been counting down the days to Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2024 show. Why? Its front-row celebrity guests, particularly Kylie Jenner, always leaves us speechless with their outfits. For instance, you may recall Jenner’s faux lion's head dress at the label’s Haute Couture show back in January 2023 — the moment went absolutely viral online. And on Sept. 28, the beauty mogul once again made a memorable appearance at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week presentation. Jenner wore a Marilyn Monroe-like sequin dress to the show, instantly stunning all her fans.

The aforementioned crystal-embellished gown was custom made for Jenner and featured a halter neckline, an open back, and a unique keyhole cutout on the bodice — a signature design motif for Schiaparelli. In keeping with the Old Hollywood theme, Jenner wore her brunette locks in Monroe-style bombshell curls parted to the side and chose a glossy pink lip and subtle brown eyeshadow to complete her makeup look. The bling didn’t stop with the dress as she also opted for statement Schiaparelli diamond earrings and a classic Cartier bracelet. Beige Schiaparelli pumps peered out from under the floor-length gown.

As you can see above, Jenner’s Schiaparelli ensemble will remind you of a modern interpretation of Monroe’s shimmery dress from 1962. Back then, she wore the Bob Mackie design while singing “Happy Birthday Mister President” to John F. Kennedy. Much like Jenner’s look, Monroe’s gown was made of sheer and flesh-colored fabrics and topped with hand-sewn rhinestones all over. However, while her neckline featured a cone-shaped bra bodice, Jenner’s had a plunging neckline design.

It’s quite possible that along with Monroe, Jenner also drew some style inspo from her older sister Kim Kardashian, who famously wore the actor’s original sparkly dress to the 2022 Met Gala. Kardashian, however, took the homage to Monroe a bit more literal than Jenner. The Skims founder dyed her hair platinum blonde and wore a similar white faux fur coat to the one Monroe wore 60 years ago.

Since Jenner is seemingly in Paris until the Fashion Week festivities end on Oct. 3, you can expect to see more impeccable front-row style from the star.